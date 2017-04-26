A big night planned for April 29

It’s the up and coming youngster against a legend who may or may not be in decline. Saturday April 29 sees Anthony Joshua face Wladimir Klitschko in a bout for the IBF, WBA and IBO World Heavyweight titles. There are a lot of concerns about this match but I’m hoping I’ll be able to enjoy the fight and have someone to discuss it with.

Wladimir Klitschko has one of the best records in the history of Heavyweight boxing. He may not have had the chance to test himself against some truly legendary fighters (it doesn’t help when the other best fighter in the division is your brother) but he has a record that other boxers can simply dream of.

Wladimir Klitschko has one of the best records in the history of Heavyweight boxing. He may not have had the chance to test himself against some truly legendary fighters (it doesn't help when the other best fighter in the division is your brother) but he has a record that other boxers can simply dream of.

Anthony Joshua has had a meteoric rise to the top of the heavyweight division. In 2012, he won the Olympic Super Heavyweight title on home territory and turned professional soon after. A succession of easy knock-out wins followed as he started to climb the rankings including an impressive win over fellow British boxer Dillian Whyte.

Most of the focus on the heavyweight scene was on fellow Brit, Tyson Fury who ended Klitschko’s long reign but hasn’t fought since. His IBF title was vacated and unheralded American Charles Martin became champion. Even though he was still learning the pro game, Joshua didn’t think twice about taking the new champion on for the title, particularly with the fight being in London and beat him in just two rounds to become the champion.

Two successful defenses have been made so far by Joshua but now he takes on his toughest test by far. A unification title match against a legend in front of over 90,000 people at London's famous Wembley Stadium. It's the biggest fight in British history.

Joshua certainly has age on his side in this contest. He's much younger than his opponent who hasn't had a fight since that title loss to Tyson Fury towards the end of 2015. Just how will Klitschko perform after so much time out of the ring? His performance against Fury was a very disappointing one and he has to perform better against Joshua or it could be an early night.

Klitschko may have a fantastic record but he has been knocked out in the past and now takes on a fast and heavy puncher. With a powerful youngster like Joshua in front of him, can he keep out of danger and avoid an embarrassing end to his illustrious career?

Joshua does lack in experience but he’s a level-headed character and the build-up to this fight has been a rare example of both boxers showing each other respect. With the huge crowd cheering him on he has every chance of winning this fight. He has to remain composed, not get frustrated when his opponent doesn’t fall in the early stages and be wary of any dirty tricks that his opponent may try.

The winner of this fight is going to put themselves in line for even richer fights in the future. Another unification title match against WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder or WBO Champion Joseph Parker are going to be big money-spinners either this or next year.

Who’s going to win? Well the time out of the ring and age of Klitschko are two big handicaps for the former champion. Joshua has nowhere near the experience of his opponent but he is on the way up not the way down as seems to be the case with his opponent.

My forecast for April 29? An inside the distance win for Joshua. It promises to be a night that no one is ever going to forget.