The big loser in 2016? Santa Claus

Remember when America used to believe in Santa Claus? So 2012, that concept.

The folks at Public Policy Polling had some fun in the course of conducting a recent national poll, including a question asking whether respondents believe in Santa.

Thirty-one percent played along, saying, sure, with 59 percent going Scrooge, all bah, humbug, no.

Of note is that PPP also did this four years ago, in the aftermath of the 2012 election, and the split was 52 percent Santa, 45 percent no Santa.

Those who haven’t had their innocence taken away overwhelmingly think they are on Santa’s Nice List, at 70 percent, to 8 percent who assume they’re on the Naughty List.

Donald Trump is seen as being on the Nice List by 35 percent, and the Naughty List by 47 percent.

One last thing: the War on Christmas is still alive and well.

Sixty percent of Trump voters think there’s a War on Christmas, with 19 percent of that subset saying they’re offended by the phrase Happy Holidays.

Insert smarmy reference to those who need a safe space for their hurt widdle feelings here, right?

Five percent of Hillary Clinton voters are offended by Merry Christmas, and 63 percent of that group don’t care if you greet them with Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays.

For those who do prefer one greeting over the other, it’s Merry Christmas at 23 percent, and Happy Holidays at 14 percent.

Back to the Trump voters: 24 percent of them say the War on Christmas is more concerning than a potential war with China.

This may explain the next upcoming late-night tweetstorm.

