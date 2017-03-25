 jump to example.com

Big innings push Liberty past Charleston Southern, 17-3

Published Saturday, Mar. 25, 2017, 8:57 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

libertyThe Liberty Flames plated six runs each in the third and the fourth innings to cruise past the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, 17-3, Saturday afternoon at CSU Ballpark. The Flames’ 17 runs set a season-high, eclipsing its prior high of 14 in last Sunday’s win over High Point at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Center fielder D.J. Artis and right fielder Will Shepherd each hit his second home run of the season in the contest. Artis led all players in the game with three hits and collected three RBI.

Third baseman Trey McDyre and first baseman Sammy Taormina each cleared the bases with a bases-loaded triple. Taormina also had four RBI on the afternoon.

Liberty takes the series and will look for the sweep of the Big South Conference series, tomorrow. The Flames took Friday’sopener between the two teams, 12-2.

Liberty improves to 4-1 in conference and 14-7 overall. Head Coach Scott Jackson’s squad has won four straight games and six out of their last seven. Charleston Southern drops to 1-4 in Big South play and 11-9 overall.

For the second straight contest, Liberty batted around in at least one inning. Last night, the Flames batted around in the second inning, while sending nine or more men to the plate in the third, the fourth and the eighth innings, today.

After the leadoff hitter was retired to begin the top of the third, the next seven Flames reached base. Shortstop Cam Locklear walked to start the uprising. Artis followed with a home run off the light pole in right-center field to give Liberty a 2-0 lead. Designated hitter Eric Grabowski then doubled, left fielder Jake Barbee singled and catcher Matt Allen walked to load the bases.

After a Buccaneers pitching change, Taormina lined the first pitch he saw down the right field line and into the corner, clearing the bases to up the Flames’ advantage to 5-0. Taormina then scored when right fielder Tyler Kinney dropped a fly ball by McDyre for a 6-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Charleston Southern plated a run. Left fielder Cody Smith led off the frame with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Second baseman Nate Blanchard followed with a run-scoring single to make it, 6-1 Flames.

Liberty again sent all nine batters to the plate in the fourth, scoring six more runs. Locklear led off the inning with a single and advanced to second. With one out, Barbee bounced a single through the middle of the diamond to bring home Locklear with the first run of the inning.

After Taormina walked to load the bases with two outs, McDyre lined a triple into the right-center field gap, scoring all three runners for a 10-1 advantage. Shepherd followed with a home run over the left-center field wall for a commanding 12-1 lead.

The Buccaneers pushed across a run in the sixth. A two-out single by Smith scored first baseman Brandon Gragilla, who opened the home half of the inning with a single.

Liberty again batted around in the top of the eighth, adding five runs. The Flames plated runs on a passed ball, RBI singles by Artis and Jonathan Embry, and back-to-back walks to Taormina and Josh Latta.

In the bottom of the inning, Charleston Southern scored on a sacrifice fly by Smith for the 17-3 final.

Liberty starting pitcher Evan Mitchell moves to 2-1 on the year. The right-hander gave up one run on five hits over the first five innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Charleston Southern starting pitcher Nik Constantakos falls to 1-1. The Flames roughed up the freshman for five runs on four hits during 2 1/3-plus innings. He struck out one and walked three batters. Buccaneers’ pitching yielded 15 walks in the contest.

Liberty outhit Charleston Southern, 14-8.

 

Up Next: Liberty and Charleston Southern will meet in the final game of their conference series, tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Allfirst to invest $130,000, expand headquarters in Suffolk
VMI tops The Citadel in extras, 4-1
Neil Gorsuch and environmental policy
Americans for Responsible Solutions applauds Gov. McAuliffe for vetoes of gun bills
Women’s lacrosse: Big first half lifts No. 19 UVA to 18-5 win over No. 17 Duke
Men’s lacrosse: No. 15 UVA drops Heartbreaker in OT at No. 18 Johns Hopkins, 18-17
Men’s swimming: UVA concludes NCAA Championships
UVA baseball evens series with Duke, wins 13-6
Blue Ridge Poison Center provides tips on safe medication disposal
Shenandoah University to host Virginia Humanities Conference in April
W&L Law Symposium explores power of Big Data algorithms
Bridgewater professor to be recognized at VACTE Conference for student impact
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for March 27-31
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: March 27-31
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: March 27-31
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: March 27-31
Video: UVA basketball 2016-2017 season in review
Kaine on Marines United: Online harassment must be eliminated
Man, woman arrested in Waynesboro lottery ticket theft
Firehouse Subs fundraiser to benefit Augusta County Sheriff’s Office family member
VMI falls in strikeout-laden SoCon opener, 3-0
Kowalo’s four hits help Liberty dump Charleston Southern, 12-2
Duke owns #16 UVA baseball in series opener, 19-3
A guide to using a VPN: How and when it’s better to use it?
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 