Big home run looms large: P-Nats fall, 6-2

Despite an early lead and three perfect innings to start by RHP Luis Reyes (L, 0-1), the Potomac Nationals (0-1) dropped their season opener 6-2 to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (1-0). The P-Nats managed just two hits against LHP Foster Griffin (W, 1-0), as the southpaw allowed only one run over five innings. Reyes allowed just one hit, but six walks contributed to two runs.

Potomac got the scoring started in the third inning, as RF Rhett Wiseman tallied the first hit of the season with a leadoff double. After SS Edwin Lora’s sacrifice bunt put Wiseman at third base, LF Telmito Augustin failed to drive in the run. With two outs, CF Victor Robles struck out on a pitch in the dirt, but C Chase Vallot failed to handle it, as the wild pitch plated Wiseman and made it 1-0 Potomac. The P-Nats left Robles at third base, as the club went 0-11 on the night with RISP.

The Blue Rocks managed to tie the game without a hit in the fourth inning. Reyes issued a leadoff walk to SS Nicky Lopez, and one-out walks to RF Elier Hernandez and CF Brandon Downes. With the bases loaded, LF Anderson Miller grounded into a run-scoring fielder’s choice. Reyes then hit Vallot in the elbow, but induced a double play off the bat of 1B Roman Collins.

Reyes walked another three batters in succession in the fifth inning after DH Travis Maezes led off with a single. A four-pitch, bases loaded walk to Hernandez put Wilmington on top 2-1. LHP Taylor Guilbeau relieved Reyes to start the sixth inning, but four straight hits opened his outing. Miller and Vallot singled, while Collins put Wilmington ahead 5-1 with a three-run home run over the right field wall. 3B Wander Franco followed with a double, took third base on a missed catch error by 2B Bryan Mejia, and scored on a missed catch by Guilbeau on a throw from C Taylor Gushue following a pitch.

Three left-handed relievers finished the night behind Griffin, as LHP Luis Rico retired the side in order in the sixth and seventh innings, LHP Richard Lovelady allowed an unearned run in the eighth, and LHP Jake Kalish stranded a pair in a scoreless ninth. In the eighth inning, LF Telmito Augustin reached on a two-out single, Robles followed with a single, and Augustin scored on an error by Franco at third base. Potomac left the tying run in the on-deck circle in each of the final two innings.

After an Opening Night loss, the P-Nats will look to veteran LHP Hector Silvestre (0-0, 0.00). Silvestre made three starts towards the end of the 2016 season for Potomac, and will pitch for the P-Nats for the fourth different season. In an effort to improve to 2-0, Wilmington will start RHP Scott Blewett (0-0, 0.00). The second round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft by Kansas City has spent each of the last two seasons with Single-A Lexington. First pitch Saturday night is set for 7:05pm. The Potomac broadcast gets underway with the “P-Nats Leadoff Show” at 6:50pm. The broadcast can be heard on potomacnationals.com or via the TuneIn Radio App.