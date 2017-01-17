Big Bridgewater run pushes Eagles past EMU

Bridgewater College closed the third quarter with a 25-4 run to erase a 12-point deficit and the Eagles went on to defeat rival Eastern Mennonite, 84-74, in ODAC women’s basketball action Tuesdayevening at Nininger Hall.

The victory was the third straight for Bridgewater in conference play as the Eagles improved to 3-4 in the ODAC and 10-6 overall. Eastern Mennonite dropped to 9-6 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

The visiting Royals led 39-31 at the half and stretched the margin to 12 points when Chrissy Delawder knocked down a 3-pointer with 7:31 left in the third quarter for a 46-34 EMU lead.

The rest of the quarter was dominated by the Eagles.

Bridgewater scored the next 12 points to tie the score at 46-46. Layups by Kaitlyn Lehan and Jessica Lam, followed by a free throw from Rebecca Harvey pulled the Eagles to within 46-39.

Briana Moore, who was held scoreless in the first half, drained a 3-pointer and Lam scored again, this time off an assist from Sydni Carey, to slice the deficit to two, 46-44, with 5:15 left in the quarter,

After Lam hit two foul shots to tie the game, Lexi Deffenbaugh scored on a driving layup to put the Royals back on top, 48-46.

Bridgewater then hit the Royals with another 12-0 flurry to open up a 10-point lead.

Jessalyn Monday tied the score when she converted a steal into an easy layup and Moore made two foul shots to put the Eagles ahead. Lam scored on a layup and Moore knocked down another 3-pointer, this one from the left corner, giving the Eagles a 55-48 lead. After EMU missed at the offensive end, Carey found Moore open in the left corner and the Eagles sophomore struck again from 3-point range to push the Eagles’ lead to 58-48 with 37 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

After the Royals’ Jourdyn Friend and BC’s Allie Coburn traded free throws, EMU’s Tierra Cochraham made 1-of-2 at the foul line as the third quarter ended with the Eagles holding a 59-50 advantage.

The Bridgewater lead fluctuated between seven and 12 points for most of the final quarter, but the Royals closed to within six, 76-70, on a layup and two foul shots by Jonae Guest with 1:07 left in the game.

Bridgewater then put the ball in the hands of its leading scorer, Lam, and the senior guard made 8-of-8 foul shots in the final minute to put the finishing touches on the 84-74 victory.

Lam connected on 15-of-16 foul shots, including 12-of-12 in the fourth quarter, to finish with a game-high 31 points – the second time this season she has eclipsed the 30-point mark. She scored 20 points in the second half.

Moore scored all 16 of her points in the second half and Carey added 10 points and a career-high eight assists.

Bridgewater controlled the boards by a 52-39 margin with Lehan pulling down a career-high 14 rebounds while also blocking six shots. Lam and Carey each pulled down eight rebounds.

The Eagles also received solid contributions off the bench as the reserves combined for 20 points and 13 rebounds. Tyler Pinder knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Eagles close an early eight-point deficit down to two at the end of the opening period. Monday added six points and five rebounds while Coburn scored seven points, grabbed six rebounds, blocked three shots and picked up two steals in 16 minutes.

Guest was a handful inside for the Eagles as she led EMU with 25 points. Jess Washington posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds while Deffenbaugh added 10 points.

Bridgewater will look to even its conference record Saturday afternoon when the Eagles host Washington and Lee. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. The Generals won the first meeting this season, 71-57, back in November on their homecourt in Lexington.

BC NOTES: Jessica Lam broke the 1,100-point mark for her career and now ranks No. 14 on the Eagles’ all-time scoring list with 1,127 points.

Briana Moore reached double-figures for the ninth time in her last 10 games. During the stretch, the sophomore guard is averaging 18.5 points per game.

Kaitlyn Lehan ranks No. 8 in the nation in blocked shots with 3.7 per game. With six blocks Tuesday vs. EMU, the junior center has blocked at least six shots in four different games this season.