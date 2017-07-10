Bicyclist critically injured in Waynesboro accident

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Waynesboro Police Department responded to a traffic accident involving a bicyclist Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

The collision occurred on B Street at its intersection with Ivanhoe Avenue when a 22-year-old Waynesboro man, who was traveling north on Ivanhoe, disregarded the stop sign and rode his bicycle into the path of a 2014 Nissan SUV that was proceeding west on B Street.

The operator of the Nissan was a 58-year-old Augusta County woman who was not injured. The bicyclist, who sustained what appeared to be serious injuries, was airlifted to UVA.