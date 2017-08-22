Beverley Street Studio school work featured at Shenandoah Valley Art Center

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center, during the month of September, is exhibiting in the Cabell/Arehart Gallery the artwork of the Beverly Street Studio School.

Located in downtown Staunton, BSSS began with a group of five inspired artists who wanted to practice, learn, exhibit, and expose their community to the world of visual arts. Twenty-five years later, it is an established organization, an integral part of the local and regional cultural community.

The School distinguishes itself by offering year round non-degree college-level art classes to the serious art student. In addition to the core curriculum and as part of the School’s mission to make art accessible to everyone in the community, BSSS offers: an art gallery with rotating exhibits by guest artists, instructors and students; several offsite exhibit opportunities; a high quality Travel Study program; Open Session figure drawing; the Queen City Plein Air Festival; and numerous free community programs including monitored art discussions, lectures, and peer critiques.

The theme of “Germination” was chosen in honor of the School’s 25th anniversary and to emphasize how BSSS and artists are in perpetual growth, rebirth and development. A selection of 2017 class and workshop instructors and students will be exhibiting. An opening will be held Saturday, September 2, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and the public is encouraged to come and meet the artists.

In the Members’ and Hallway Galleries, the theme is Artist’s Choice. SVAC members, through a variety of media and creative ideas, will present selected works of art.

Check out the SVAC sponsored classes for the month of September! Join the Critique Class led by internationally recognized instructor Karen Rosasco who has led art trips and workshops on six continents, the USA, and Canada. On September 14, 1:00-3:00 p.m., ($20) the group critique will broaden your horizons and fine tune your design skills. In 2007 Rosasco took the American Watercolor Society’s Annual International Show’s second place award. Tai Chi in the Art Gallery with Linda Revis! Join in the fun every Tuesday morning in September, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Invitational Gallery. Discover the graceful art that is Tai Chi. ($10 per class) All are welcome!

For the young artist, starting September 16, the ever popular Saturday Art for Kids is back. Designed as a program that expands upon art offered in school or as an art experience for the home schooled, the classes are taught by artists who are amazing with kids. All supplies and snacks are included for children ages 6 – 10. Preregistration required. (September 16, 23, 30, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., $15 per class)

SAVE THE DATE! The SVAC 3rd Annual Studio Tour will be held September 16, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and September 17, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. Tour the studios of professional artists and artisans in Waynesboro, Staunton, Augusta and Nelson Counties. Partnerships between artists will place a varied collection of works at each studio location, maximizing the number of artists to be visited and diminishing the travel time for the art collector. Visit the artists’ studios and be their guest to refreshments, demonstrations, studio tours, and plenty of original artwork for sale. Coming soon! The renowned 46th Virginia Fall Foliage Art Show will be held on October 14 and 15. Approximately one hundred and fifty artists from across the country will bring their artwork to downtown Waynesboro.

Call for fiber artists applications! SVAC is looking for cutting edge and subversively themed textile and fiber pieces. We are seeking artists who shove boundaries aside while honoring the traditional needle and thread. The exhibition is December 2 – January 20 with the opening on December 9.

Open studio opportunities in the Virginia Ross Education Studio are available to printmakers and ceramic artists. Access to top of the line clay and printmaking equipment and space to work will be furnished for $60 per quarter. Apply on line at www.SVACart.com.

The art center is a retail alliance partner with the Artisan Center of Virginia and ACV Trail Site. In the SVAC Gift Shop you can find the perfect creative gift in fiber, jewelry, wood, glass, pottery, and more by juried artisans from Virginia and SVAC member artists.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is located in downtown Waynesboro at 122 S. Wayne Avenue. Galleries are open to the public 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (540) 949-7662 or visit www.svacart.com.