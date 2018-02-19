Beverley Street Studio School to open new Janly Jaggard exhibit on March 2

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

Beverley Street Studio School in Staunton will open a new exhibit from Janly Jaggard, Statement, on Friday, March 2 from 5:30 pm–7:30 pm with an artist’s talk at 6:00 pm.

The event is free and open to the public.

Jaggard, a native of Suffolk, England, resides in Staunton, where she is a long-time and much beloved instructor at Beverley Street Studio School. She earned her BFA from the West of England College of Art and Design in Bristol, England studying sculptural ceramics.

In 1993 Jaggard emigrated to the Shenandoah Valley to continue teaching art at various institutions in the valley. In 2014, she returned to Norwich, England to receive a MFA at Norwich University of the Arts.

Jaggard has more than 40 years of teaching experience in painting, ceramics and vitreous enamel, a medium she introduced to BSSS in 2006 after grant writing a studio start–up fund. Janly exhibits regionally, nationally and internationally, and has participated in several group and solo shows.

Related Stories