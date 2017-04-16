Beverley Street Studio School to debut new exhibit on May 5

Beverley Street Studio School will host Ken Szmagaj’s exhibit, Paintings, from May 5 through June 18.

The exhibit opening is on Friday, May 5 at 22 West Beverly Street from 5:30pm – 7:30pm with an artist’s talk at 6:00pm. The event is free and open to the public.

Ken Szmagaj earned a Bachelors of Fine Art degree from Wayne State University in Michigan and continued his artistic study at the University of Iowa where he received a Masters of Fine Art degree. He has exhibited his work in more than 40 exhibitions including the Virginia Museum of Fine Art, the Bloomingdale Museum and the Charles H. Taylor Arts Center. Ken has also received notable recognition for his paintings including first place at the Twenty-First Annual Boardwalk Art Show in Virginia Beach and third place at the Virginia Artists 2015 Juried Show. Ken lives in Harrisonburg where he teaches drawing and painting at James Madison University.

Ken’s paintings often reflect a state of conjecture created from a progression or opposition of thought. His art establishes spaces or “arenas” with a rhythmic gesture and/or field of color. Together these arenas create a finished piece of art that often includes mundane objects and fragments as vague reminders of human presence. Be sure to visit this mixed media show that is sure to toy with your sense of control, balance, and human expression.