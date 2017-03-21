 jump to example.com

Better hearing with hearing aids: Wear them!

Published Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2017, 7:00 am

hearing aidsIt’s important to wear your hearing aids every day, even when you don’t want to or think you need to.

This seems intuitive, buy many hearing aid users, especially those new to hearing aids, can let this important better-hearing tip slip.

You need to use your hearing aids every day so that you can get comfortable with them in all situations and environments.

This is important because some environments are tough to adjust to with hearing aids.

Allowing your brain and ears to learn how to work together again will only be possible if they have consistent exposure. Wearing your hearing aids infrequently will keep your ears and brain from connecting correctly again, make adjusting to sounds harder and will slow down your ability to focus and adjust to multiple voices and sounds.

 

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 341-4327.

More online at HearVirginia.com.

