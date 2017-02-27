 jump to example.com

#BestPicture gaffe: Embrace the mistake

Published Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 10:52 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

What if it was you who was responsible for handing the wrong envelope to Warren Beatty at the Oscars?

We will soon find out the details of what happened, and, spoiler alert, it won’t be all that interesting.

Bottom line: somebody screwed up.

What I’m watching for now is how PwC, the accounting firm responsible for securing the results at the Academy Awards for 83 years, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handle the fallout.

“The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.”

This was the statement from PwC, more commonly known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, at 3 a.m. Eastern, roughly three hours after the biggest on-air gaffe in TV history.

Typical fall-on-the-sword stuff there.

It’s hyperbole, but the conventional wisdom holds that a billion people around the world are watching the Oscars ceremony live. And even with that being an exaggeration, it’s hard to imagine that we don’t start at b- in terms of the number who are now aware of what happened.

So, how do you respond? If it’s me, I embrace it, personally, for a couple of reasons.

One, it happened, and there’s no undoing it at this point, obviously.

Two, everybody is talking about what happened. Now, yes, everybody is talking about it being the biggest mistake in TV history, but again, can’t take it back, right?

The overnight ratings are suggesting that the telecast was at a multi-year low in terms of viewers, tanking particularly in the coveted (by advertisers) 18-49 demo.

There are lots of reasons for this being the case – that the movies nominated aren’t the summer blockbusters that most people watch, primarily, but also that awards shows are typically, well, formulaic.

The drama, such as it is, comes down to which actor or director or writer or movie wins this award or that award or …

It ain’t the Super Bowl, is what I’m saying.

Not saying that you ever want something like this to happen again, but …

There’s another reason for people to watch next year. Because you never know.

Column by Chris Graham

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 