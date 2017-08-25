Best of Both Worlds Dance & Step Competition returns to Paramount Theater
Published Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, 9:39 am
Best of Both Worlds Dance & Step Competition returns to Paramount Theater
The 12th annual Best of Both Worlds Dance and Step Competition returns to The Paramount Theater.
This annual performance produces a fusion of dance and step teams competing for their share of $2,500 in cash and prizes, as well as bragging rights for the best in this highly competitive event. Some of the top college, high school, and community teams throughout the region will share the stage for one afternoon only, and fans travel from all over the region to be a part of this captivating event. which rivals performances in hit movies such as You Got Served and Stomp The Yard.
Past performers include teams from Howard University, Virginia Tech, University of Virginia, James Madison University, Liberty University, and, among others, last year’s champ: Dance Institute of Washington.
The 12th annual Best of Both Worlds Dance and Step Competition is age appropriate and enjoyed by seniors, children, and everyone in between.
This event is sponsored by the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau, Melody Robbins Photography, and The Hip Joint, and supported by Roberta Bell Williamson.
