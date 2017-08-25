 jump to example.com

Best of Both Worlds Dance & Step Competition returns to Paramount Theater

Published Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, 9:39 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The 12th annual Best of Both Worlds Dance and Step Competition returns to The Paramount Theater.

paramount theaterThis annual performance produces a fusion of dance and step teams competing for their share of $2,500 in cash and prizes, as well as bragging rights for the best in this highly competitive event. Some of the top college, high school, and community teams throughout the region will share the stage for one afternoon only, and fans travel from all over the region to be a part of this captivating event. which rivals performances in hit movies such as You Got Served and Stomp The Yard.

Past performers include teams from Howard University, Virginia Tech, University of Virginia, James Madison University, Liberty University, and, among others, last year’s champ: Dance Institute of Washington.

The 12th annual Best of Both Worlds Dance and Step Competition is age appropriate and enjoyed by seniors, children, and everyone in between.

This event is sponsored by the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau, Melody Robbins Photography, and The Hip Joint, and supported by Roberta Bell Williamson.

To sponsor this event or register your team, visit www.danceandstepcompetition.com or call 434-825-0650.

Tickets are on sale on Friday, August 25 at 10:00AM and can be purchased online at www.theparamount.net, by phone at 434-979-1333, or in person at the Box Office.
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Former U.S. Attorney to lead independent review of Charlottesville response
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Lane closures continue on Route 250 in Ivy
Two new studios, seven new artisans join 23rd annual Studio Tour.
Shenandoah National Park Trust research grant open for applications
Music, puppets and pogo stunts will keep State Fair attendees entertained
Ken Plum: Tread on me
VCU professor receives $4.73M grant to launch program that will help Richmond children with asthma
Walked-off again, P-Nats fall 6-5
Homers power Hillcats to 5-1 win
Women’s soccer: No. 10 Virginia takes 2-1 victory at No. 2 West Virginia
Report: Virginia ranked #3 most expensive state for auto insurance in new study
Boots ‘N Brews event to benefit Mental Health America of Augusta
Activists announce three-day pipeline protest
Northam issues K-12 education policy plan
College football TV schedule: Week Zero
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 