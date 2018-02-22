Best sketching apps for Mac

What sketching app is the best one for Mac users? In this review, we’ll try to give an answer to this question. Taking into account the fact that the modern software market is overwhelmed with various features for designers, editors, architects, engineers or other representatives of art professions, it is really hard to select the most worthy app. Today, we’ll analyze the most reputable and well-liked sketching applications for Mac users.

1. Tayasui Sketches.

This is a number one sketch drawing app on our list. This is the most life-like, sketching solution, created for mobile devices. It has a user-friendly interface and dozens of great features. You can use it, aiming to create amazing sketches, bright illustrations or extraordinary paintings in seconds flat.

If you are a high achiever, you’ll definitely be satisfied with the choice of tools, allowing you to create cool artistic reproductions. All digital painting tools offered by this program are the most realistic ones. Its watercolor brush allows you to blend several colors, creating natural and stunning effects. If your primary objective is to create complicated drawings, the option ”Unlimited Layers” will help you do this. This application is also endowed with a big choice of acrylic brushes, various patterns, gradients, etc.

In a similar vein, Tayasui Sketches has everything you need for making your cool designs on the go. The application also allows you to share the results of your creativeness with other users.

2. Adobe Photoshop CC.

This app is not for newbies because to start editing images in Photoshop, you need to study some guidelines, showing how to do this, but a high-quality result is guaranteed. The application provides users with more than 1000 brushes, allowing them to apply different effects to their photos (the latest version comprises brushes developed by Kylie Webster).

Users can also determine the smoothness of all brushes they use by themselves. This is a professional software product, allowing you to bring your fascinating ideas into life. It is not free (the price is $ 9.99 per month), but if you used to work in the area of design on a daily basis, this is a must-have tool for you.

3. Paint Brush.

This is another simple application for those who wish to make interesting illustrations on Mac. If you have ever used Paint on Windows, you’ll notice that the functionality of Paint Brush is almost the same. This application enables users to make simple illustrations in a matter of seconds. You won’t draw masterpieces in it, but if you need to create simple, congratulatory cards avoiding the necessity to understand how to use one or another tool, Paint Brush is an ideal option!

4. Draw Berry.

This is a vector drawing application, developed for Mac OS X. The application is absolutely free but has several useful tools for making high-quality illustrations and sketching. Though this software solution doesn’t occupy the leading positions, it is regarded to be an excellent tool for those, who want to improve their skills in Vector Drawing.

5. Rebelle 2.1

This software product is for those painters who prefer watercolors more than other ones, allowing them to add a realistic and natural look to everything they draw in it.

Rebelle is endowed with a plethora of custom brushes, canvases, watercolor strokes, water sliders, brush renders and other important tools, allowing you to create a digital masterpiece.

The latest version of this application was enhanced and allows you to work considerably faster. Otherwise stated, if you wish to feel like Michelangelo, this application permits you to do this (but in a digital format).

It is not cheap – $89.99, but there is a free demo version. You can download it for free and test some of its options in order to make sure whether this software product can comply with your demands.

These five applications are deemed to be the most successful software products for designers or those users who need reliable resources for making presentations, illustrations or other digital masterpieces. It is hard to determine which one is better because each app mentioned in this review has slightly different purposes. You can test all of them and identify the most convenient option for you.





