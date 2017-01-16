 jump to example.com

Berry, Vasturia played ACC basketball players of the week

Published Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 9:13 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

acc basketballNorth Carolina junior guard Joel Berry II and Notre Dame senior guard Steve Vasturia have been selected as the Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Co-Players of the Week, while Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie earned Freshman of the Week honors.

The ACC weekly honor is the fourth of the season for Berry (and the second in a row), while Vasturia was recognized for the first time this year. The ACC Freshman of the Week accolade is Okogie’s third of the season.

Berry led North Carolina to a pair of ACC wins – a road victory at Wake Forest and a 96-83 win over ninth-ranked Florida State. The Apopka, Florida, native had 18 points, seven assists and only one turnover in the win over the Demon Deacons and a game-high 26 points against the Seminoles in just the second game ever in which FSU was ranked higher than the Tar Heels in the AP poll. Florida State came into the game unbeaten in conference play and riding a school-record 12-game win streak.

Berry averaged 22 points in the two wins and committed only three turnovers in 68 minutes. Berry was 7-for-12 from the floor against the Deacons. He went 8-for 19 against FSU, but was 3-for-6 from 3-point range and 7-for-8 from the free throw line. He scored 17 first-half points against the Seminoles as the Tar Heels built a 50-41 halftime lead.

Vasturia helped the Fighting Irish grab sole possession of first place in the ACC standings with road wins at Miami and Virginia Tech, as Notre Dame remained the only undefeated team in league play. Against the Hurricanes on Thursday night, Vasturia scored 10 points with six rebounds, six assists and two steals and turned in another game-clinching play, scoring on a drive to the basket with eight seconds remaining to put the Irish up 65-62 in an eventual 67-62 victory. In Notre Dame’s first four ACC wins of the year, Vasturia scored either the game-winning or game-clinching field goal.

Two days later, Vasturia led the team with 20 points, along with four rebounds and four assists in a 76-71 victory at Virginia Tech. He shot 8-for-14 from the field, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range while playing a team-high 36 minutes. The Medford, New Jersey, native pulled off another clutch moment, breaking a 59-59 tie with a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 5:07 remaining to seize momentum back for the visitors after a Virginia Tech run.

Okogie averaged 20 points per game, hitting 51.7 percent of his shots from the floor, in leading Georgia Tech to a pair of ACC wins. Okogie scored 27 points – his career high for an ACC game – on Sunday night to lift Georgia Tech to its first road win of the conference schedule, an 86-76 victory at NC State. Okogie went 10-for-18 from the floor, including a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range and 4-for-6 from the foul line. The Snellville, Georgia, native also had an assist, a steal, and blocked two shots.

Earlier in the week, Okogie scored 13 points (5-for-11 field goals, 3-for-4 free throws) with three assists and two steals as Georgia Tech defeated Clemson at home, 75-63.

ACC basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Marriage equality bill fails in Senate committee

The Senate Courts of Justice Committee failed to address inconsistencies in the Code of Virginia with regards to marriage equality.

Ralph Northam calls on GOP to protect healthcare for millions

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam joined Senator Tim Kaine and others yesterday for a rally with Virginians to save healthcare.

Poll: Affordable college, economy tied in eyes of Virginia voters

Virginia voters believe improving the affordability of public colleges and universities would help solve the sluggish economy.

Fishburne Military School gearing up for Inaugural Parade with Wednesday march in Waynesboro

The streets of Waynesboro will have an Inaugural Parade feel on Wednesday thanks to Fishburne Military School.

Headed to DC for the inauguration? AAA offers travel tips

It is a tradition as storied and nearly as old as the Republic itself. This Friday, America celebrates the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

AAA: Gas prices stabilizing after days of upward movement

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region have stayed relatively static this week, in some areas rising or falling by just a penny or so.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Any sin in #19 UVA winning ugly?

Chris Graham and Scott German break down #19 UVA’s 77-73 win at Clemson on Saturday in this installment of Street Knowledge.

Inside the Numbers: #19 UVA flips the script in win at Clemson

UVA shot 58 percent from the floor and was 10-of-18 from three-point range, and yet the game at Clemson came down to the final two minutes.

#19 UVA holds on for tough 77-73 ACC road win at Clemson

#19 UVA won a shootout with Clemson, shooting 58 percent from the floor in a 77-73 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Virginia State Police respond to school bus fire on Interstate 64

Virginia State Police Trooper L.B. Dowell responded to a vehicle fire at the 103 mile marker on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 