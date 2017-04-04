 jump to example.com

Bernie Sanders endorses Tom Perriello for Virginia governor

Published Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2017, 9:35 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

bernie sanderstom perrielloU.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont endorsed Tom Perriello today in the Virginia governor’s race.

Sanders pointed to Tom’s bold agenda to raise the minimum wage to a living wage of $15 an hour, oppose fracked gas pipelines, and reject corporate contributions from big utilities as examples of Perriello’s willingness to take on a broken system on behalf of working families.

“We need to elect progressives at every level of government if we are going to beat back the dangerous agenda of the Trump Administration and its Republican allies. Now more than ever we need people in elected office who will fight for middle-income and working families. That’s why I am so pleased today to endorse Tom Perriello for Governor of Virginia,” said Sanders. “Tom is committed to fighting the rigged economy and income inequality. He was the first major statewide candidate in Virginia to run on a $15 minimum wage and the first to say two years of community college should be tuition-free. He is standing up to fossil fuel corporations and special interests in opposing two fracked gas pipelines that would cut across Virginia. He thrust criminal justice reform and ending our school-to-prison pipeline to the forefront of the race. At a time when the Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans are fighting to destroy the Affordable Care Act, Tom is one who fought hard for its passage when he was a member of Congress. He is a committed progressive who will stand up for working families in Richmond.”

Sanders’ endorsement follows ten Sanders delegates to the Democratic National Convention backing Tom in an email in March, in which they said, “Tom understands the importance of resisting Trump and the Republican Party’s extreme policies and is fighting for and standing with our brothers and sisters under attack by this administration, including women, immigrants and refugees, communities of color, and the LGBTQ community. He’s been there on the frontlines with us protesting in the streets and at the airports and we know he’ll fight for us every single day as our next Governor.”

Sanders has been at the forefront of the resistance to President Trump’s disastrous agenda — and has been leading the effort to expose Trump as a fraud to the Americans who helped elect him. Sanders has hammered Trump’s failure to address the opioid crisis as president and continues to point out how Trump is empowering Goldman Sachs executives to lead economic policy in his administration — ignoring the pain felt by millions of Americans because of job loss from globalization.

“Bernie Sanders has spent his career fighting for working families against a rigged system,” said Perriello. “We need to unite the Democratic Party behind an agenda of inclusive economic growth, that leaves no community, race, or region behind. That starts with raising wages, taking on corporate consolidation in the economy, and making two years of community college debt-free. Bernie has electrified a movement of Americans ready to take on our biggest challenges, including inequality and corruption, and I’m proud to have his support in my campaign.”

Sanders’ endorsement demonstrates Tom’s unique ability to unify Democrats behind a bold, progressive agenda that sharply contrasts with Republicans in the fall. The endorsement follows previous endorsements by thirty former Obama aides and officials and by John Podesta, the chair of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Shenandoah University baseball No. 1 in national polls
Professional help in dealing with hearing loss
R.R. Smith Center features Art: A Path to Recovery
Shenandoah University, Inova announce healthcare partnership
Spring season opening at the American Shakespeare Center
2 billionth tree seedling harvested in Virginia
McAuliffe, Northam urge Medicaid expansion in Virginia
Virginia farmers intend to plant more soybeans, less corn this year
Seventeen VBL alums in Majors to start 2017 season
VMI pitcher Josh Winder named national player of the week
Top Cleveland Indians pitching prospect begins in Lynchburg
Game Notes: No. 18 UVA hosts ODU, GW this week
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors sets 2017-18 tuition, fees
Shenandoah National Park plans prescribed burn
Adam Ereli: EU borders, stability at risk
WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons headlines AWE Night of the Superstars
Augusta Health Walk with a Doc program returns
Warner to oppose nomination of Gorsuch to Supreme Court
Accountability, straight talk and chemistry create a winning EMU volleyball team
Virginia Tech researchers: Android apps can conspire to mine information from your smartphone
Wrecked crash cushion tour to highlight VDOT Work Zone Awareness Week
Online course for Virginia forest landowners begins May 15
April is National Safe Digging Month
Video: Chris Graham reviews WrestleMania 33
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 