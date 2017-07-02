Berkmar Drive extension now open to traffic

The Berkmar Drive extension between Hilton Heights Road and Towncenter Drive opened to traffic this afternoon.

The 2.2-mile-long road has sidewalks, bike lanes and a 10-foot-wide, paved shared-use path along its entire length. The road provides an alternate route for traffic traveling north and south along the Route 29 corridor and an additional crossing of the South Fork Rivanna River.

Work continues on the Route 29 widening project with lane closures scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and continue overnight to complete line striping and other work prior to opening all lanes to traffic. If that work is completed the lanes should be open to traffic by 6 a.m. Monday through the Independence Day holiday period.

On Berkmar Drive, motorists are reminded to follow directional signs through the roundabouts at both ends of the project. The speed limit on the new section is the same as the southern end of Berkmar Drive: 35 miles per hour. A new entrance to Sam’s Club and the Doubletree Hotel is also open just north of the Hilton Heights Road roundabout.

The Route 29 widening project remains an active work zone with a 40 mph speed limit, and intermittent lane closures will continue beginning overnight Wednesday to allow crews to complete final punch list activities along the roadside and right of way.

More information about the Route 29 Solutions projects can be found on the website: www.Route29Solutions.org.

Information about upcoming lane closures and other traffic impacts, as well as news about the projects, is posted on the website’s News and Traffic Alerts page.