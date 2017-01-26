Berkmar Drive entrance to Sams Club will close Friday
Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 5:02 pm
To prepare for construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Hilton Heights Road and Berkmar Drive, the entrance to Sams Club from Berkmar Drive will be permanently closed on Friday. Traffic will still be able to enter Sams Club from the entrance off Hilton Heights Road.
The Berkmar Drive-Hilton Heights intersection will remain open but northbound traffic on Berkmar Drive will have to turn right onto Hilton Heights Road, and westbound traffic on Hilton Heights will have to turn left onto Berkmar Drive. Both approaches will be controlled with stop signs.
The roundabout will replace the three-way stop now at Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road and connect the current roads with the extension of Berkmar Drive now under construction. That 2.2-mile-long road will cross the South Fork Rivanna River and continue north to Towncenter Drive.
More information about the Route 29 Solutions projects can be found on the web site: www.Route29Solutions.org. Information about upcoming lane closures and other traffic impacts, as well as news about the projects, is posted on the web site’s News and Traffic Alerts page.
