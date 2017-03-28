 jump to example.com

Ben ‘Cooter’ Jones highlights Shenandoah Jamboree at the Wayne Theatre

Published Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2017, 1:28 pm

shenandoah jamboree ben cooter jonesCrazy Cooter will be comin’ at you with the return of the Shenandoah Jamboree to the Wayne Theatre on Saturday, April 8.

Ben “Cooter” Jones joins the Jamboree regulars, including host Lisa Meadows, for the 7 p.m. show.

“We are thrilled to have the Shenandoah Jamboree back at the Wayne, and to have Ben Jones is just a thrill,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

Jones is best remembered for his portrayal of mechanic Cooter Davenport on the hit 1970s TV series “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

From TV, Jones moved on to a brief career in politics, serving two terms in Congress representing Georgia, before returning to his native Virginia.

Still involved in acting, Jones stars in a one-man show, “Ol’ Diz,” based on the life of Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher and broadcaster Dizzy Dean.

Tickets are $25 and $35.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org.

