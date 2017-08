Behind the Scenes at Shrek: The Musical

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Chris Graham and Tracy Straight take you behind the scenes of the Wayne Theatre production of Shrek: The Musical.

Ticket link: http://bit.ly/2vHP7eF