 jump to example.com

Bedford Artist exhibits work in Bridgewater College art gallery

Published Wednesday, Sep. 27, 2017, 12:03 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Kaye Sweeney Lipscomb, an artist from Bedford, Va., will present “Art Doesn’t have to be a Certain Way” in the Cleo Driver Miller Art Gallery at Bridgewater College Oct. 2 – Nov. 8.

bridgewater collegeAn artist’s reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, with an artist’s talk at 5:30 p.m. Both events will be in the Miller Art Gallery. The talk, reception and exhibition are open to the public at no charge.

According to Lipscomb, “much of my work portrays the juxtaposition existing between opposites necessary to the creative process, whether it be personal or cosmic in scope. Destruction and creation, violence and harmony, magnitude and the minimal propel us forward and through our individual and collective repository of experience, altering and directing our choice of visual language of line, color and form.”

The paintings in this exhibition illustrate this process – whether high energy or exquisitely quiet – both perspectives are essential.

Lipscomb’s most recent exhibitions include “25 Years of Beverley Street,” “Art is Frozen Zen” and “Barns of Bedford.”

The Miller Gallery is located on the second floor of the Alexander Mack Memorial Library. The Gallery is open 8 a.m. to midnight Monday – Thursday9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Hurricane Maria to deliver glancing blow to North Carolina this week

Hurricane Maria will come close enough to North Carolina to trigger gusty winds and rain, while unleashing dangerous seas elsewhere along the East Coast this week.

AAA: Gas prices trending downward

Gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region continue to drop slowly but will not drop as quickly as they rose following Hurricane Harvey’s landfall last month.

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at the Sept. 19 Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

Game Preview: #12 Virginia Tech poised for upset of #2 Clemson?

If ever #2 Clemson looked vulnerable, it was last week at home against unheralded Boston College, who took the Tigers into the fourth quarter in an eventual 34-7 loss.

UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades

OK, it’s not quite mid-semester, with a third of the 2017 UVA football season in the books, but with a bye week, now is a good time to assess.

   
Recent Posts
Award-winning Georgian pianist Mariam Batsashvili performs at Castleton
Landmark study suggests risks vary widely in drone-human impacts
Make the James River tire-less on Sept. 30
Albemarle County acquisition of conservation easements applications accepted through Oct. 31
Pumpkin growers report quality crops this season
Scientists funded by NSF develop model to explore scenarios for land, watershed restoration
Tree trimming to close one lane on Route 250 in Albemarle County this week
McAuliffe announces $1.5 million in Department of Criminal Justice grant funding available
Sen. Tim Kaine on latest GOP healthcare failure
Ralph Northam on Graham-Cassidy Senate failure
UVA basketball Pepsi Blue-White scrimmage, Meet the Teams Day set for Oct. 22
Game Preview: #12 Virginia Tech poised for upset of #2 Clemson?
Warner to SEC chair: “Question if Equifax has right to continue providing these services”
EMU grads among finalists for Women Peacebuilders for Water Award
A brand to match Virginia Tech’s momentum
Herring demands Education Secretary DeVos stop rolling back protections for student borrowers
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 