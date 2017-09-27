Bedford Artist exhibits work in Bridgewater College art gallery

Kaye Sweeney Lipscomb, an artist from Bedford, Va., will present “Art Doesn’t have to be a Certain Way” in the Cleo Driver Miller Art Gallery at Bridgewater College Oct. 2 – Nov. 8.

An artist’s reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, with an artist’s talk at 5:30 p.m. Both events will be in the Miller Art Gallery. The talk, reception and exhibition are open to the public at no charge.

According to Lipscomb, “much of my work portrays the juxtaposition existing between opposites necessary to the creative process, whether it be personal or cosmic in scope. Destruction and creation, violence and harmony, magnitude and the minimal propel us forward and through our individual and collective repository of experience, altering and directing our choice of visual language of line, color and form.”

The paintings in this exhibition illustrate this process – whether high energy or exquisitely quiet – both perspectives are essential.

Lipscomb’s most recent exhibitions include “25 Years of Beverley Street,” “Art is Frozen Zen” and “Barns of Bedford.”

The Miller Gallery is located on the second floor of the Alexander Mack Memorial Library. The Gallery is open 8 a.m. to midnight Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.