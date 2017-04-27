 jump to example.com

Become smarter: Five ways to wise up

Published Thursday, Apr. 27, 2017, 7:27 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

How can you get smarter? Is it even possible to boost up your intelligence? Only 10 years ago, they said it’s impossible. That you can go only so far with what genes you’ve got. But it appears that in fact, it’s not quite so. There are ways build your brain’s potential, just like you build your muscles.

Here are some smart goals for smarting up:

 

1. Use your brain

brainSeriously, sitting in front of TV or spending hours playing video games doesn’t provide much exercise for your mind. To get smarter, you must give yourself some food for thought and develop a habit of contemplating various kinds of problems. What can you do to make this work? Try to learn something new; think of how things work, even doing sums in your mind helps.

 

2. Read and write

Reading significantly increases your vocabulary, enhances your outlook and besides, it’s a great tool for developing your imagination. Writing helps memorizing things and setting your thoughts and ideas in order. This is actually quite a simple way to become more intelligent — read more quality books, write some ideas or observations down. And no, you don’t have to be a great writer to do this (but in fact, the more you read and write, the greater writer you become!). Besides, when it comes to writing, you can always get some help. Writing advice can be found on lots of discussion boards and recourses, including Spider Essay.

 

3. Learn languages

When you learn a foreign language, you build your memory muscle, so to say. You learn new words, ways to use them, try to think in a different language and learn how to talk to others using it. There is just no better way to make your brain work at full capacity, because of all the activities involved: reading, writing, memorizing, speaking… and many others. In the modern world, there are lots of ways and opportunities to learn just about any language you want. Find language classes or an online resource that suits you best — and go for it!

 

4. Talk to smart people

Fortunately or not, our environment affects us more than we know. Talk to people who are more knowledgeable on this subject or other, take some advice and do this as often as possible. This doesn’t mean you will have to drop all of your friends you have now. It means that broadening your social circle and getting to know someone new never hurts. Especially so if this someone thinks out of the box.

 

5. Early to bed, early to rise

Healthy sleeping pattern can really affect your ability to focus and think clearly in the most positive way. Make sure you get as much sleep as you need, and you’ll always have good mornings and great starts for all the activities that potentially can make you wiser.

Conclusion: Now this all doesn’t seem too complicated, does it? But remember that the main thing you must take with you on your journey to self-improvement is the desire to make yourself better. Without it, even the simplest tasks will seem impossible.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Offensive outburst sends Hillcats to 13-7 win at Salem
Dominion honors volunteers of the year, donates $13,000 to local charities
2nd Life Inc. to invest nearly $1 million to expand operation in Richmond
Summer forecast: Early storms to hold back heat in Northeast
Potomac, Frederick split doubleheader
Virginia Tech professor enlists French residents for study validating pollution-driven health claims
Warner, Portman push access to dual enrollment for low-, middle-income students
Virginia congressional delegation urges financial aid flexibility in absence of IRS tool
Portman, Kaine praise bill promoting early hearing detection in newborns, infants, young children
Virginia State Police experiencing email outage
George Mason adds UConn grad transfer Natalie Butler
OneVirginia2021 sponsored plaintiffs file gerrymandering appeal to Supreme Court
Rockingham County Interstate 81 rest area closure rescheduled for Thursday
Virginia Department of Health urges caution following heavy rains
McAuliffe signs Filler-Corn birth control bill into law
ACC Teleconference: Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 