Baysox teach Squirrels lesson on Education Day

Published Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017, 2:47 pm

The Flying Squirrels fell flat on Wednesday morning, dropping the final game of the homestand to Bowie, 13-2. The Baysox (10-9) gathered 21 hits and took advantage of a franchise-record six Richmond errors to split the abbreviated two-game series.  Ali Castillo had three hits in the defeat for the Squirrels. Richmond (7-11) will have Thursday off before beginning their second road trip of the year on Friday night at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, CT.

richmond flying squirrelsFlying Squirrels lefty Andrew Suarez worked with plenty of traffic throughout the morning and fell behind 1-0 in the first inning. Tucker Nathans led off the game with a single to center field and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. After Audry Perez connected on a single to left field, Aderlin Rodriguez then brought home the run when he reached on an error by the third baseman Dylan Davis. Suarez retired the next two batters and threw 27 pitches in the inning.

Bowie’s Tanner Scott was also under duress during his fourth start of the season. Scott walked one batter in the first and three in the second to load the bases. Richmond’s Carlos Garcia tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left field and Hunter Cole pushed Richmondahead 2-1 when he scored on a wild pitch from third base. Richmond plated two runs in the inning without the benefit of a hit.

The Baysox came back and tied the game, 2-2 with a run in the top of the third inning. D.J. Steward started things up with a double and advanced to third on a base hit by Audry Perez.  Rodriguez then tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right field.

Suarez tossed 57 pitches over the first three innings and was derailed in the fourth inning. Suarez walked Jeff Kemp to begin the inning and Adrian Marin added a base hit. Erick Salcedo then laid down a bunt that resulted in an error to load the bases for Bowie. Suarez was almost able to divert disaster by striking out the next two hitters, until D.J. Stewart opened things up with a three-run double to left center field for a 5-2 lead.

The bases-clearing double ended the day for Suarez who was hit with the loss. Suarez (1-3) allowed five runs (two earned) on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings of work. Righty Jose Flores relieved Suarez in the fourth and stranded the inherited runner.

Despite the offensive support, Bowie’s Tanner Scott did not factor into the decision due to a limited pitch count. Scott tossed three innings and allowed two runs on two hits. David Hess replaced Scott and tossed four scoreless innings of relief. Hess (2-1)allowed just one hit and struck out one in the victory.

The Baysox continued to take advantage of Richmond’s miscues with three more runs in the fifth inning. Two walks, an error and three hits pushed Bowie to an 8-2 lead.  The Baysox had runners on base in every inning except the seventh and plated two more runs in the sixth and three more in the eighth to runaway with the series finale.

The Squirrels utilized a total six pitchers in the defeat. D.J. Snelten recorded the last four outs for Richmond.

The Flying Squirrels are off on Thursday and will begin their second road trip of the season on Friday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, CT.  Right-hander Sam Coonrod (0-1, 3.21) will make the start for Richmond against TBD for the Yard Goats.  The game can be hear on Fox Sports 910 AM and on the iHeart Media app starting at 6:35 p.m. The Squirrels will return to The Diamond on May 4 for Star Wars Night and In-Your-Face-Fireworks presented by Steak ‘n’ Shake. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available by contacting the Flying Squirrels box office at 804-359-3866or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com

