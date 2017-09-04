 jump to example.com

Baylor win helps Liberty crack STATS FCS Top 25

Published Monday, Sep. 4, 2017, 5:44 pm

Liberty’s win over Big 12 power Baylor on Saturday night caught the watchful eye of the voting members of the media, as the three-point win pushed the Flames into the STATS FCS Top 25 poll for the first time since 2015.

libertyLiberty is ranked No. 20 in this week’s poll, after being one of many programs who were receiving votes in the media organization’s preseason poll. As a part of Liberty’s two-year FBS reclassification process, the Flames are eligible for the STATS FCS Top 25 poll, but not the FCS Coaches Top 25 poll.

Last Saturday, Liberty upended Baylor, 48-45, in front of 45,784 fans at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The win was Liberty’s first over a Power 5 opponent and the program’s fifth over a FBS program in school history.

This week’s ranking is the first time the Flames have been in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll since Oct. 12, 2015. Liberty was ranked No. 22 in the country before a 20-17 loss at Monmouth on Oct. 17 dropped Liberty out of both national rankings for the rest of the year.

The Flames have been ranked 12 different weeks during the six-year tenure of Flames Head Football Coach Turner Gill.

The Flames will open the home portion of their 2017 schedule on Saturday when they host Morehead State. Kickoff from Williams Stadium is set for 6 p.m.

