Bay celebration to showcase farm conservation efforts
Published Saturday, Jun. 10, 2017, 8:12 pm
Virginia farmers will be part of a June 10 celebration marking Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week.
Back to the Bay will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mason Neck Start Park in Fairfax County. The event will focus on bay restoration efforts and will feature family activities, educational displays, live music and local food and beverages.
Visitors will be able to sample Virginia oysters on the half shell; take to the water by canoe, kayak or paddleboard; view underwater grasses in Belmont Bay; and join forestry experts on a walk through park forestland at the water’s edge. At an exhibit sponsored by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation and the Virginia Agribusiness Council they’ll be able to meet and talk with farmers who are working to protect the bay and its tributaries. They’ll also be able to win prizes by correctly answering questions about conservation practices and Virginia farms.
In 2016 the Virginia General Assembly passed a resolution designating the second week in June as Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week. Similar legislation has been enacted in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
For Back to the Bay details, visit cnva.org/back-to-the-bay.
