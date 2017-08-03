 jump to example.com

Bautista homers, Hartson deals in 1-0 Hillcats win

Published Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 10:22 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Both activated from the Disabled List on ThursdayClaudio Bautista and Brock Hartson each made significant contributions in a 1-0 Hillcats victory against the Down East Wood Ducks at City Stadium.

lynchburg hillcatsHartson (5-4) tossed seven scoreless innings and held the Wood Ducks to three hits and three walks while striking out four. It matched the longest outing of his career, which he has now accomplished four times. All four of those starts have been with the Hillcats in 2017.

Luke Eubank worked a scoreless eighth inning, and Argenis Angulo pitched the ninth inning to notch his 14th save of the year. It represented the Hillcats’ 10th shutout of the season, which is the third most in the Carolina League.

The Hillcats had a couple opportunities early in the game but failed to convert. Sam Haggerty and Ka’ai Tom both walked in the first and stole a base. For Haggerty, it marked his league-leading 37th steal of the season. However, the Hillcats stranded both runners in scoring position. In the fourth, Lynchburg loaded the bases with one out, but a fielder’s choice and a popout ended the threat.

Leading off the fifth inning, Claudio Bautista hit a ball over the left field fence in his first game since July 7. It was his third home run of the year, and it accounted for the only run of the night. Connor Marabell had a 2-3 day at the plate. Gavin Collins had the only other Hillcats hit, a double in the fourth inning.

Lynchburg plays Down East again Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a sock giveaway courtesy of Harris Corporation. Fans can listen to it live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Dominion Energy announces second-quarter earnings
Men’s soccer: UVA ranked No. 13 in preseason United Soccer Coaches Poll
Waynesboro YMCA swimmer excelling in pageant world
Warner, Moran introduce Senate bill to help eradicate dood deserts
Virginia Tech among five ACC teams ranked in preseason coaches poll
Barfield’s blast sinks Squirrels
American Federation of Teachers endorses Ralph Northam for governor
Herring, DARS remind Virginians of new law to aid fight adult financial exploitation
Kaine veterans bill passes House, Senate, heads to Trump for signature
Albemarle County receives achievement awards from National Association of Counties
US Foods to create 100 new jobs in Prince William County
Paramount Theater announces shows with Scotty McCreery, Kellie Pickler
McAuliffe signs executive directive launching Smart Cities workgroup
Call for Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund nominations
P-Nats survive late scare in 6-5 win over Lynchburg
Squirrels win bullpen battle: Even series in 11
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 