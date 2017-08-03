Bautista homers, Hartson deals in 1-0 Hillcats win

Both activated from the Disabled List on Thursday, Claudio Bautista and Brock Hartson each made significant contributions in a 1-0 Hillcats victory against the Down East Wood Ducks at City Stadium.

Hartson (5-4) tossed seven scoreless innings and held the Wood Ducks to three hits and three walks while striking out four. It matched the longest outing of his career, which he has now accomplished four times. All four of those starts have been with the Hillcats in 2017.

Luke Eubank worked a scoreless eighth inning, and Argenis Angulo pitched the ninth inning to notch his 14th save of the year. It represented the Hillcats’ 10th shutout of the season, which is the third most in the Carolina League.

The Hillcats had a couple opportunities early in the game but failed to convert. Sam Haggerty and Ka’ai Tom both walked in the first and stole a base. For Haggerty, it marked his league-leading 37th steal of the season. However, the Hillcats stranded both runners in scoring position. In the fourth, Lynchburg loaded the bases with one out, but a fielder’s choice and a popout ended the threat.

Leading off the fifth inning, Claudio Bautista hit a ball over the left field fence in his first game since July 7. It was his third home run of the year, and it accounted for the only run of the night. Connor Marabell had a 2-3 day at the plate. Gavin Collins had the only other Hillcats hit, a double in the fourth inning.

Lynchburg plays Down East again Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a sock giveaway courtesy of Harris Corporation. Fans can listen to it live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.