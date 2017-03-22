Battle of Waynesboro highlighted in Wayne Theatre speaker series
Published Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2017, 8:06 am
Battle of Waynesboro highlighted in Wayne Theatre speaker series
A Richard Williams lecture on the Battle of Waynesboro highlights the Wayne Theatre Signature Speaker Series presentation on Tuesday, March 28.
Williams is a Waynesboro native and author of a book on the battle, the final battle in the Shenandoah Valley campaign of the Civil War.
“Richard’s book on the Battle of Waynesboro is an interesting look at a battle that carries interesting historical significance,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.
To wit: betcha didn’t know that there was a brigadier general on the Union side named George Armstrong Custer in this battle.
The lecture and discussion begins at 7 p.m.
Admission is Pay What You Will. Concessions are available.
The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.
Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org.
