Battle of Waynesboro highlighted in Wayne Theatre speaker series

A Richard Williams lecture on the Battle of Waynesboro highlights the Wayne Theatre Signature Speaker Series presentation on Tuesday, March 28.

Williams is a Waynesboro native and author of a book on the battle, the final battle in the Shenandoah Valley campaign of the Civil War.

“Richard’s book on the Battle of Waynesboro is an interesting look at a battle that carries interesting historical significance,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

To wit: betcha didn’t know that there was a brigadier general on the Union side named George Armstrong Custer in this battle.

The lecture and discussion begins at 7 p.m.

Admission is Pay What You Will. Concessions are available.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org.