Bathroom bill is dead: But what about that LGBT anti-discrimination bill?
Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 7:22 pm
Minutes after killing Del. Bob Marshall’s bathroom bill, a GOP-controlled House subcommittee killed a bill that would have protected LGBT individuals from being fired for being gay.
The Virginia Human Rights Act, sponsored by Del. Mark Levine, would have protected LGBT individuals from discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.
“While we are pleased Republicans agree that all Virginia residents have the right to use a public restroom, that’s not enough,” said Levine. “It is unbelievable that in 2017, Republicans are still defending the firing of LGBT employees due to factors having nothing to do with their employment. Who you love is not your employer’s business, nor your landlord’s. Refusing a tenant just because she’s LGBT is just not acceptable in 2017. We believe anyone who works hard and plays by the rules should be able to provide a good life for his or her family. This bill would have increased job security for thousands of Virginians.”
Republicans in the General Laws Subcommittee #4 rejected Levine’s bill.
Early this morning, Republicans in the Militia, Police and Public Safety Subcommittee #2 also killed Del. Rip Sullivan’s bill that would have expanded Virginia’s hate crime laws to include LGBT individuals.
