Basket Raffle Benefit with The Motley Shakespeare Players
The Motley Shakespeare Players, the MFA Company of Mary Baldwin University’s Shakespeare and Performance program, are excited to kick off their fundraising projects this year with the second annual Basket Raffle on Sunday at The Kettle in downtown Staunton.
Featuring baskets of donations from over twenty local businesses and a cash bar from the Staunton Creative Community Fund, Motley Shakes hopes to raise funds to finance their touring shows of As You Like It, The Tragical History of Doctor Faustus, and The Winter’s Tale for schools and programs in Virginia.
This will assist Motley Shakes’ mission to reach audiences of all backgrounds, stitching together actor and audience in the creative act of making and studying theater.
This year’s Basket Raffle carries on the fundraising tradition initiated by the previous MFA class, Compass Shakespeare Ensemble, with Motley Shakes hoping to build upon their foundation. Several of the Motley Players will be in attendance at the Basket Raffle and the night will feature the chance to join in some swing dancing and live music with the company.
For a full list of donors, visit www.motleyshakes.com/donate.
Join Motley Shakes at their Basket Raffle on Sunday from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at The Kettle, located at 19 W. Beverley Street, Staunton above the Staunton Antiques Center. Raffle tickets start at just $2 per ticket and will be available starting at 7:00 p.m.
For more information on the Basket Raffle or ways to donate, visit The Motley Shakespeare Players at www.motleyshakes.com.
Discussion