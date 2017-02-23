Baseball: No. 13 UVA takes on Rutgers in weekend series

The No. 13 UVA baseball team plays host to Rutgers this weekend in a three-game series at Davenport Field, marking the first contests between the schools since 1962. The teams open the series at 4 p.m. Friday and also play at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Please note the game time change for Friday (originally 3 p.m.).

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (4-0)

Probable Starting Rotation

Fri. – So. LHP Daniel Lynch (1-0, 1.42 ERA)

Sat. – So. RHP Evan Sperling (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Sun. – Jr. LHP Adam Haseley (0-0, 7.36 ERA)

RUTGERS SCARLET KNIGHTS (1-2)

Probable Starting Rotation

Fri. – Jr. RHP John O’Reilly (0-1, 2.57 ERA)

Sat. – So. RHP Serafino Brito (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Sun. – R-So. RHP James Torres (0-0, 7.36 ERA)

Broadcast Information

The Friday game will air on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. Links to the audio of the Saturday and Sunday games are located on VirginiaSports.com; all audio broadcasts are free of charge in 2017. A link to live statistics also can be found on VirginiaSports.com.

Parking Information

FRIDAY: Free parking for baseball will be available in the Emmet-Ivy Garage. Parking for reserved season-tickets holder will be available in the Cage lot at University Hall. Parking in the rest of the University Hall lots, as well as the John Paul Jones Arena and McCue Center lots, will be reserved for the Miranda Lambert concert on Friday evening at JPJ.

SATURDAY: Parking is available in the University Hall, John Paul Jones Arena and McCue Center lots.

SUNDAY: Free parking for baseball will be available in the University Hall and McCue Center lots. Parking for reserved season-ticket holders will be available in the Cage lot at University Hall. Parking in the John Paul Jones Arena lots will be reserved for the women’s basketball game at JPJ.

Tickets

Customers may purchase tickets by logging on to VirginiaSports.com. Tickets also will be sold at the Davenport Field ticket windows beginning one hour prior to each home game.

Text Alerts

Fans may text UVABASE to 79516 to subscribe to alerts about Virginia baseball schedule changes and game updates because of inclement weather. Standard text message rates for your individual mobile plan apply. To cancel enrollment, text STOP to 79516.

Things to Know

Virginia’s top five in the batting order each have hits in all four games this year.

UVA has struck out just 15 times in four games.

Nate Eikhoff leads UVA in batting (.500), runs (7) and OBP (.571).

Seven UVA regulars are batting .357 or better through four games.

UVA’s starting pitchers have limited foes to a .218 batting average (2.57 ERA, 22 K, 21 IP)

Cavaliers Renew Series with Rutgers

Virginia and Rutgers are meeting for the first time since 1962. Among the eight all-time meetings, the Scarlet Knights have a 6-2 edge, winning six straight. UVA’s last win over Rutgers came in 1926 (17-9). The other was in 1895. Led by future Major Leaguer Todd Frazier (Cincinnati/Chicago White Sox) at shortstop, Rutgers competed in the 2007 NCAA Charlottesville Regional but did not face Virginia.

Offense Makes Statement to Open Season

Virginia piled up 38 runs and 49 hits in its first four games, scoring at least nine runs in each game (a first since the 2013 season). UVA has hit five home runs and totaled nine doubles. Eight Cavaliers have recorded four or more hits, led by Ernie Clement and Jake McCarthy with eight each.

Noting Rutgers

Rutgers opened its season by going 1-2 in a series at then-No. 18 Miami. After dropping the first two games (3-0, 8-4), the Scarlet Knights racked up 16 hits in a 17-6 Sunday victory over the Hurricanes. Jawuan Harris was Rutgers’ top hitter last weekend, going 5-for-10 with four extra-base hits, including a pair of homers in the Saturday game. Rutgers pitchers limited Miami to a .211 batting average for the weekend.

Up Next

Virginia continues its nine-game homestand at 3 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 28) when it takes on William & Mary in a rematch from the 2016 NCAA Charlottesville Regional.