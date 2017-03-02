Baseball: No. 12 UVA hosts Niagara, La Salle this weekend

The No. 12 UVA baseball team plays host to Niagara and La Salle this weekend in a three-team, round-robin tournament at Davenport Field. Each team is slated to play four games.

The weekend schedule:

Friday, Noon* – La Salle vs. Niagara

Friday, 4 p.m.* – Virginia vs. Niagara

Saturday, Noon – Virginia vs. La Salle

Saturday, approx. 3:30 pm – Virginia vs. Niagara

Sunday, 11 a.m. – Niagara vs. La Salle

Sunday, 2:30 p.m. – Virginia vs. La Salle

*Please note the game time changes for Friday (originally 11 a.m./3 p.m.).

Broadcast Information

Links to the audio of all of UVA’s games are located on VirginiaSports.com; all audio broadcasts are free of charge in 2017. The second game Saturday as well as the Sunday game also air locally on WINA 1070-AM/98.9-FM. A link to live statistics also can be found on VirginiaSports.com.

Parking Information

FRIDAY/SUNDAY: Free parking is available in the University Hall, John Paul Jones Arena and McCue Center lots.

SATURDAY: Free parking for baseball will be available in the Emmet-Ivy Garage. Parking in the rest of the University Hall lots, as well as the John Paul Jones Arena and McCue Center lots, will be reserved for the men’s basketball game at noon Saturday at JPJ. Once the basketball patrons vacate their spots at University Hall, those spots will be free for baseball parking. Please note that there is no parking for reserved season tickets holders on Saturday.

Promotions

Friday: National Employee Appreciation Night – To celebrate all University of Virginia faculty and staff, a ticket discount will be available. Free hot chocolate and coffee will be available during the UVA game on Friday (while supplies last).

Tickets

Customers may purchase tickets by logging on to VirginiaSports.com. Tickets also will be sold at the Davenport Field ticket windows beginning one hour prior to each home game.

Text Alerts

Fans may text UVABASE to 79516 to subscribe to alerts about Virginia baseball schedule changes and game updates because of inclement weather. Standard text message rates for your individual mobile plan apply. To cancel enrollment, text STOP to 79516.

Team Records

Virginia: 8-0

Niagara: 3-3

La Salle: 0-7

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (8-0)

Probable Starting Rotation

Fri. – So. LHP Daniel Lynch (2-0, 3.09 ERA)

Sat. G1 – So. RHP Evan Sperling (2-0, 2.25 ERA)

Sat. G2 – Fr. RHP Noah Murdock (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Sun. – Jr. LHP Adam Haseley (1-0, 4.22 ERA)

NIAGARA PURPLE EAGLES (3-3)

Probable Starting Rotation

Fri. G1 – RHP Daniel Procopio (1-1, 2.70 ERA)

Fri. G2 – LHP Cody Eckerson (1-1, 2.57 ERA)

Sat. – TBD

Sun. – RHP Matthew Brash (1-0, 2.57 ERA)

LA SALLE EXPLORERS (0-7)

Probable Starting Rotation

Fri. – Gr. LHP Luke Reilly (0-0, 2.53 ERA)

Sat. – So. RHP Mike Anthony (0-1, 4.76 ERA)

Sun. G1 – So. RHP CJ Pruitt (0-2, 7.88 ERA)

Sun. G2 – TBD

Things to Know

• UVA is one of two ACC teams (FSU) to walk more than it has struck out this season (30/22).

• UVA has struck out half as many times as any other ACC team (Georgia Tech second fewest – 44).

• Jake McCarthy leads the ACC and is fourth nationally with seven stolen bases.

• The top three in UVA’s batting order are batting a combined .392 (Clement/McCarthy/Haseley).

Cavaliers Welcome Niagara and La Salle

Virginia has a limited history with both of its weekend opponents. UVA is 2-0 all-time against Niagara and 1-0 versus La Salle. The Cavaliers played Niagara on March 13, 2007 (29-2 win) and March 2, 2011 (7-0 win) at Davenport Field. UVA’s only prior game with La Salle came on Feb. 21, 2015, in Charleston, S.C., an 8-3 UVA win at Charleston Southern. Ernie Clement hit a home run to lead off the game and went 3-for-5, while Pavin Smith also homered.

Hot Bats to Start the Season

Virginia has scored at least seven runs in each of its first eight games for the second time in program history (1897). UVA racked up 86 runs and 98 hits in its first eight games, scoring at least seven runs and 11 hits in each contest. UVA ranks second in the ACC with 10.75 runs per game this year. Seven of UVA’s regular starters are batting over .300, highlighted by Robbie Coman (.467, sixth in ACC) and Adam Haseley (.438, 10th in ACC).

Digging the Long Ball

Virginia already has hit 13 home runs, its most homers through eight games in the Brian O’Connor era. The Cavaliers did not hit their 13th homer last year until March 25 (23rd game). Adam Haseley has a team-high four long balls – each to the opposite field.

Noting Niagara

After getting swept at Baylor in its season-opening series, Niagara rebounded to sweep Norfolk State last weekend. The Purple Eagles’ pitching staff has a 5.33 ERA, but has limited its opponents to a .239 batting average. Offensively, freshman Peter Battaglia paces the team with a .381 batting average, while Tanner Kirwer leads the team with four doubles and five RBI.

Noting La Salle

La Salle was swept last weekend in a three-game series at nationally ranked East Carolina. Ryan Guckin leads the Explorers in batting at .375, while Ben Faso is hitting .304, although the Explorers are batting .196 as a team through seven games. La Salle also owns a 5.74 team ERA while its opponents are batting .277.

Up Next

Virginia hits the road Tuesday (March 7) for a 3 p.m. game at George Washington. The contest is set to be played at Tucker Field at Barcroft Park in Arlington, Va. UVA opens ACC play next weekend at No. 13 North Carolina.