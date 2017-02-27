Baseball: #12 UVA hosts William & Mary on Tuesday

The No. 12 UVA baseball team entertains William & Mary at 3 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 28) at Davenport Field.

Tickets

Tickets are available online at VirginiaSports.com or beginning one hour prior to the game at the ticket window at Davenport Field. Free parking is available in the University Hall, John Paul Jones Arena and McCue Center lots.

Promotions

Tuesday Meal Deal – purchase a hot dog and any size soda and receive peanuts or Cracker Jacks free.

Broadcast Information

The game will air on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. Live statistics also are located on VirginiaSports.com.

Things To Know

• Virginia is 123-28-1 versus teams from Virginia under Brian O’Connor.

• UVA has walked more than it has struck out this season (26/21).

• UVA hit six home runs in the Rutgers series, including three from Robbie Coman.

• Coman ranks fourth in the ACC in batting (.481).

• Seven UVA regulars are batting .357 or better through seven games.

Cavaliers and Tribe Meet Again at Davenport

Virginia holds a 74-30-2 edge in its all-time series against William & Mary. UVA won two of three games last year against the Tribe, although W&M won the final contest, 5-4, in the NCAA Charlottesville Regional to end the Cavaliers’ season. The Tribe’s regional victory snapped UVA’s 11-game win streak in the series. UVA won 16-8 on March 1 at home in the regular season and 17-4 in the first game of the regional.

Hot Bats to Start the Season

Virginia racked up 75 runs and 87 hits in its first seven games, scoring at least seven runs and 11 hits in each contest. UVA leads the ACC with 10.7 runs per game this year.

UVA already has hit 11 home runs. The Cavaliers did not hit their 11th homer last year until March 16 (18th game).

Seven of UVA’s regular starters are batting at least .357, including three over .400 (Coman, Haseley, Clement).

Running Wild

Virginia stole eight bases in the Rutgers series, including six from Jake McCarthy. UVA is 12-for-13 in base thievery this year (second in ACC to Louisville). McCarthy already has an ACC-best seven steals this year, more than any Cavalier had in the entire 2016 season (Ernie Clement led team with six). UVA had 27 stolen bases last year, its fewest during the Brian O’Connor era.

Noting William & Mary

William & Mary rebounded from a season-opening three-game sweep at No. 2 Florida by sweeping Lafayette last weekend in Williamsburg. Infielder Cullen Large is off to a hot start, batting .522 (12-23) with five doubles and seven RBI.

Up Next

Virginia plays host to a three-team, round-robin tournament Friday through Sunday at Davenport Field. Niagara and La Salle join the Cavaliers, with each team playing four games over the weekend. After Niagara and LaSalle open the weekend at noon Friday, UVA plays Niagara at 4 p.m. Friday.