Barack Obama to campaign for Ralph Northam in Richmond

The Northam for Governor campaign announced today that President Barack Obama will campaign with Ralph Northam on Thursday, October 19.

President Obama and Dr. Northam will host a rally together in Richmond in the evening.

At the rally, Ralph and President Obama will discuss the need for the next governor to create economic opportunity for all Virginians – no matter who you are or where you’re from. President Obama will encourage Virginians to vote for Ralph and the Democratic ticket on November 7.

This event will be free and open to the public but tickets are required. Members of the public who want to attend this event can RSVP for a ticket at RalphNortham.com/Obama. Space will be limited. Additional details are forthcoming.