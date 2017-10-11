 jump to example.com
 

Barack Obama to campaign for Ralph Northam in Richmond

Published Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 3:19 pm

obamaThe Northam for Governor campaign announced today that President Barack Obama will campaign with Ralph Northam on Thursday, October 19.

President Obama and Dr. Northam will host a rally together in Richmond in the evening.

At the rally, Ralph and President Obama will discuss the need for the next governor to create economic opportunity for all Virginians – no matter who you are or where you’re from. President Obama will encourage Virginians to vote for Ralph and the Democratic ticket on November 7.

This event will be free and open to the public but tickets are required. Members of the public who want to attend this event can RSVP for a ticket at RalphNortham.com/Obama. Space will be limited. Additional details are forthcoming.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
JLARC Report: Medicaid spending is top driver of state spending growth
Waynesboro women arrested, charged for sexual relationship with minor
UVA baseball opens fall exhibition schedule Thursday
Central Shenandoah Health District offers free flu shots Saturday in Broadway
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine explores medicine as it relates to military service
Ken Plum: Building a new economy
Five things you need to know before choosing a merchant services provider
Shenandoah University to Hold Medicare Part D events on Nov. 1, Nov. 15