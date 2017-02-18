Balanced scoring leads Samford past VMI, 80-61

The Samford Bulldogs placed five in double figures scoring and hit ten 3-pointers to post an 80-61 win over VMI Saturday night at Pete Hanna Arena.

The Bulldogs had double figure scoring efforts from guards Triston Chambers and Darius Denzel-Dyson who each had 15 points while forward Eric Adams, starting for the injured Wyatt Walker, collected a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

VMI junior forward Armani Branch led the Keydets in scoring for the second straight game and finished with 15 points and six rebounds.

Samford (16-12, 7-8 SoCon) swept the regular season series and extended its win streak over VMI to four games while snapping a four-game losing skid entering the game. VMI fell to 6-20, 3-12 SoCon.

VMI senior guard Q.J. Peterson was held to a season-low four points snapping a 40-game consecutive double figures scoring streak dating back to last season. Peterson led the Keydets in rebounding with seven boards and also dished out a season-high five assists.

Samford dominated the rebounding count, 45-31, including 16 offensive rebounds and held advantages in points in the paint 30-20, and bench scoring 20-8.

Junior forward Trey Chapman and senior guard Julian Eleby each scored 13 points for the Keydets.

Samford, which never trailed in the game, held a 45-26 lead at the break after going seven of 13 beyond the arc with guard Triston Chambers leading the way with four treys. VMI also flirted with foul trouble as five Keydets picked up two fouls in the opening frame.

The Keydets made an early run to start the second half and trimmed the deficit to 51-41 following a Branch 3-pointer at the 13:21mark. Samford quickly called timeout to regroup and responded with a 7-0 run to stretch the lead back out and never looked back.

VMI shot 36.2% from the floor and was 7 of 22 beyond the arc.

Samford guard Christen Cunningham added to his SoCon leading assist total dishing out a game-high six assists.

VMI returns home next Wednesday to play its final game at Cameron Hall this season on Senior Night. A pregame ceremony will be held for seniors Peterson, Eleby, and Chapman prior to the Wofford game tipoff at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at vmitickets.com or by phone at 540-464-7266.