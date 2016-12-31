Bacon three pushes #20 FSU to dramatic win at #12 UVA

Dwayne Bacon capped a torrid second half with a three-pointer with two seconds left to lift #20 Florida State to a 60-58 win over #12 UVA on Saturday.

Bacon had 26 of his 29 points in the second half, hitting on 10-of-13 from the field and 5-of-7 from three-point range.

The sophomore had 26 of FSU’s 37 second-half points, after putting up just three on 1-of-5 shooting in the first half.

The last-second heroics came after a furious rally by Virginia (11-2, 1-1 ACC) in the final minute to come all the way back from a late five-point deficit to take the lead on a three-pointer in the left corner by freshman Kyle Guy.

The Guy three, after a missed free throw by Jonathan Isaac, put the Cavs ahead 58-57.

Florida State (14-1, 2-0 ACC) inbounded without a timeout, and Bacon shot over the outstretched hands of Isaiah Wilkins from the left wing.

UVA called timeout to set up a final shot, but a 40-foot heave by London Perrantes fell short of the rim at the buzzer.

Virginia led 30-23 at the half, connecting on six of its final seven shots from the field, and led by eight early in the second half, before Bacon caught fire.

Florida State led 56-51 after a jumper by Bacon on an offensive rebound after the second of two missed Bacon free throws with 2:56 left, and then another Bacon three with 2:07 to go.

UVA cut the deficit to 56-53 on a layup by Wilkins with 28 seconds left. Isaac made 1-of-2 at the line to put the lead to four with 26.6 seconds to go, but a foul on the rebound of the second miss put Devon Hall at the line on the other end, and he made both to make it 57-55.

After the miss by Isaac with 22 seconds left, Virginia rebounded, and Perrantes drove into the lane and found Guy in the corner for the contested three that gave the Cavs the lead.

Guy led UVA with 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting in 22 minutes off the bench.

Perrantes, Hall and Marial Shayok each contributed 10 points for Virginia.