How to avoid a food fight at Thanksgiving in 2017

“Thanksgiving serves as an opportunity to appreciate each other’s humanity, even when we disagree,” says Schenk, an assistant professor in the Virginia Tech School of Public and International Affairs, who has tested the theory that people with opposing views could successfully engage and empathize with one another, despite differences of opinion. “We should not avoid tough discussions because if we want to be truly understood and advance our causes, we have to connect with people very different than ourselves.”

In a workshop called “The Frenemies Project,” Schenk had students and other Virginia Tech affiliates with opposing views on immigration in the same room. The project explored ways in which facilitated dialogue among individuals that hold negative perceptions can foster mutual understanding and respect.

The study found increased empathy and mutual understanding among its participants. While they still had different opinions, the humanization of participants made them more willing to find compromise.

“One effective technique is ‘active listening’ which calls on us to really listen, asking probing questions to dig deeper into our counterparts’ perspectives and confirm that we understand what they are saying. This is not a passive process of simply waiting our turn, and then delivering our monologue when we have the chance,” Schenk said.

“Active listening does not ask us to change our minds, although that can happen, but rather that to remain open and willing to increase empathy and understanding.”