Author Chris Lassiter’s children’s book set to release

Published Saturday, Jun. 24, 2017, 7:54 am

After a one-year delay, author Chris Lassiter’s second book Grits and the Grimels will release on June 28.

chris lassiterTo promote the book, Lassiter will be running a giveaway from his various social media accounts. The winning prize is a set of Beats by Dre earbuds, a multiple cd/T-shirt package from Lamp Mode Recordings, an Andrew Russell EP and a signed copy of the children’s book.

“I’m excited for people to get a chance to read it,” Lassiter said. “I ran into a few hiccups trying to get it out, but I feel good about getting the book out now.”

Illustrated by super-talented artist Nic Johnson and published by Texas-based Nyree Press, Grits and the Grimelsis the tale of how one family (the Grimels) moved into a neighborhood to help start a new church. The family falls in love with the funniest and most mischievous kid in the neighborhood (Grits).

“I just wanted to instill theological truths in a way that was culturally relevant and not boring,” said Lassiter, who hopes success with the first book will mean publishing the whole Grits and the Grimels series.

A native of Staunton, Lassiter is often associated with his work among local teenagers and bridge-building efforts in the community. The Box and 1 Podcast co-host is a member of Holy Cross PCA in Staunton, along with his wife Emily and five kids.

Lassiter’s first book, You’re Grounded, was a non-fiction introduction to theology for hip-hop influenced teens and young adults. It was published by Moody Publications in July of 2013.

The physical copy of Grits and the Grimels will be available on amazon.com Wednesday, and the electronic version should be out soon. Lassiter, who is currently setting up several local book signings for July, is available for interviews.

