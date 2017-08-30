 jump to example.com

Author Chris Lassiter to host book signing for Grits and the Grimels

Published Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, 12:02 am

Local author Chris Lassiter will be signing copies of his new children’s book Grits and the Grimels  9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Sat. Sept. 2 at the D Moats Barber Shop.

chris lassiterThe first book in what Lassiter hopes will be a series, Grits and the Grimels centers around the Grimel family as the family moves into a new neighborhood to help start a new church. In the process, the Grimels family in love with a mischievous, hilarious neighborhood kid named Grits.

In addition to the new book, Lassiter will be selling copies of his first book, You’re Grounded, a non-fiction theology book aimed a hip-hop influenced teens and young adults. There will also be a wireless headphones giveaway as part of the morning’s festivities.

The location for Lassiter’s first book-signing in his hometown is special to the author.

“Danny Moats has been my barber for decades now,” said Lassiter, an active member of Holy Cross PCA in Staunton. “I love everything about the barber shop experience, but D Moats Barber Shop also represents a friend realizing his dream. Being an author is my dream, so it’s cool for me to see that dream come true where Danny’s dream came true.”

Lassiter co-hosts a sports, culture and theology Internet radio show called The Box And 1 Podcast alongside Chicago-based Billy Graham Center for Evangelism Managing Director John Richards Jr.

A part-time youth supervisor at the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA’s Teen Center, Lassiter had worked with Valley Young Life’s campus ministry at Robert E. Lee High School for 13 years. A former sports reporter, he freelances on faith and culture topics for magazines and Websites such as VIBE, hiphopdx.com, Young Life Relationships, Rapzilla.com,  jamthehype.com and several other publications.

Both of Lassiter’s books can be found on amazon.com. He is available for interviews. A Microsoft Word copy of the press release and art work are attached to the e-mail.

 

Details

  • WHO:  Chris Lassiter
  • WHAT:  Grits and The Grimels book-signing
  • WHEN:  9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Saturday Sept. 2
  • WHERE:  D Moats Barber Shop, corner of Frederick and North Central
  • COST:  Grits and the Grimels $8 You’re Grounded $5
