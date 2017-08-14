Austin Coulling named VMI starting QB

VMI head football coach Scott Wachenheim has named redshirt sophomore Austin Coulling (Salem, Va.) starting quarterback for the season opener September 2 at Air Force.

Coulling was tabbed after a quarterback evaluation among four candidates that started in 2017 spring drills. Redshirt freshman Duncan Hodges, redshirt sophomore Jake Paladino, and freshman Reece Udinski also vied for the role.

Coulling played in six games with two starts in 2016 and completed 34 of 58 passes for 413 yards and two touchdowns. In his first career start at Western Carolina November 5, Coulling completed 10 of 25 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown.

The Salem High School graduate threw a 48-yard touchdown strike in a preseason scrimmage last Saturday at Foster Stadium and finished the day with 9 completions in 16 attempts for 126 yards.

“The VMI football staff and I believe that Austin Coulling has earned the starting quarterback position and that he gives us the opportunity to win,” said Wachenheim.

VMI resumes preseason practice Monday with a 9:35 am workout at Fiorini Field. It will be the 13th practice of August camp.