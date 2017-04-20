Augusta Military Academy Museum to host ambassador
Published Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017, 6:40 pm
Former United States Ambassador Thomas Hubbard will speak at the Augusta Military Academy Alumni Association Reunion’s closing banquet Saturday, April 29, at 7 p.m. at the Staunton Holiday Inn Golf and Conference Center in Staunton.
Hubbard was the United States Ambassador to the Philippines from 1996-2000 and to South Korea from 2001-2004. In addition, he is the close personal friend of AMA alumnus, John Botcheller ’67 of Rhode Island, who arranged for Hubbard’s appearance.
For his service, Hubbard was presented with the State Department’s Superior Honor Award and the Meritorious Civilian Service Award.
A limited number of tickets remain available for the public to attend the banquet. To register, go to amaalumni.org.
