Augusta Health Walk with a Doc program returns

Last year’s popular Augusta Health community program, Walk with a Doc, is back for a second year.

Walk with a Doc begins in April and continues through October, with monthly Saturday walks in both Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton and on the South River Greenway in Waynesboro.

Walking is moderate physical activity, and is an activity folks of any age can enjoy without a huge investment.

Folks can start their weekends off by taking steps toward better health by joining us for an hour-long community walk led by a local physician. The walks are in partnership with Staunton Parks & Rec and Waynesboro Parks & Rec—second Saturday of the month is in Staunton and third Saturday of the month is in Waynesboro.

Participants receive a free T-shirt and pedometer and are encouraged to count and report their steps between walks.

Last year program participants totaled 26,500,026 steps throughout the season.

Kick-off Walks

Gypsy Hill Park Bandstand in Staunton: Saturday, April 8, 8:30 – 9:30 am

Dominion Shelter in Constitution Park on the Greenway in Waynesboro, Saturday, April 15, 8:30 – 9:30 am