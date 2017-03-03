Augusta Health Teen Volunteer Program applications available

Applications for Augusta Health’s Teen Volunteer Program will be available by March 20 in the guidance offices at all county, city and private high schools in the Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County and Albemarle County area and in the Volunteer Services Office at Augusta Health.

Teen Volunteers at Augusta Health must have completed 9th grade, be at least 14 years old, and demonstrate serious interest in working in healthcare. This year’s program begins June 26 and ends July 28. Participants will volunteer 20 hours each week, from 8 am until 12 noon, Monday through Friday. The first four days of the volunteer session, June 26 through June 29, are mandatory orientation sessions that will last most of each day.

Applications are due May 1, 2017, and an essay and interview are required. Interviews will be scheduled by phone call after the applications are received. Teen Volunteers are selected based on maturity, potential to accept responsibility and the ability to work cooperatively with others. For more information, please call the Volunteer Services Office at 540.332.4741.

Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care. Named one of the 100 Top Hospitals in America by Thomson Reuters/Truven in both 2011 and 2012, Augusta Health has also been nationally recognized by HealthGrades as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for clinical excellence and patient safety for four consecutive years. For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com.