Augusta Health honors its 2016 Augusta Health Rock Stars
On Thursday, January 19, Augusta Health honored its 2016 class of Augusta Health Rock Stars. Augusta Health Rock Stars are valued employees who have a profound influence on the culture of Augusta Health through their demonstration of four key qualities—compassion, expertise, safety and efficiency.
Photo ID (L to R):
Front Row: Bettie Kiracofe, Nutrition Services; Debbie Burns, Nutrition Services; Tasha Broadhurst, Nutrition Services; Mary Walker, Business Office; Vickie Lambert, Medical Imagining; Donna Marshall, Environmental Services; Lynae Maust, Cardiovascular Services-Fitness Center; Lois Hughes, Patient Access.
Back Row: Dan O’Connor, Vice President of Human Resources; Martha Sorensen, ED Case Management; Kim Galloway, Augusta Care Partners Case Management; Susanna Carter, PCU; Jonathan Coleman, Cardiac Cath Lab; Danielle Farmer, Administration; Lori Hazlett, Patient Access; Dixie Miller, Clinical Engineering; Mary Mannix, CEO.
Discussion