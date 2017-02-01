 jump to example.com

Augusta Health honors its 2016 Augusta Health Rock Stars

Published Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 9:57 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Augusta Health Rock Stars

On Thursday, January 19, Augusta Health honored its 2016 class of Augusta Health Rock Stars. The Rock Stars are pictured with Mary Mannix, CEO, and Dan O’Connor, Vice President of Human Resources.

On Thursday, January 19, Augusta Health honored its 2016 class of Augusta Health Rock Stars.  Augusta Health Rock Stars are valued employees who have a profound influence on the culture of Augusta Health through their demonstration of four key qualities—compassion, expertise, safety and efficiency.

Photo ID (L to R): 

Front Row:  Bettie Kiracofe, Nutrition Services; Debbie Burns, Nutrition Services; Tasha Broadhurst, Nutrition Services; Mary Walker, Business Office; Vickie Lambert, Medical Imagining; Donna Marshall, Environmental Services; Lynae Maust, Cardiovascular Services-Fitness Center; Lois Hughes, Patient Access.

Back Row:  Dan O’Connor, Vice President of Human Resources; Martha Sorensen, ED Case Management; Kim Galloway, Augusta Care Partners Case Management; Susanna Carter, PCU; Jonathan Coleman, Cardiac Cath Lab; Danielle Farmer, Administration; Lori Hazlett, Patient Access; Dixie Miller, Clinical Engineering; Mary Mannix, CEO.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Goodlatte, staff under fire for work on Trump immigration executive order

Remember when Bob Goodlatte was concerned about executive overreach and the separation of powers? That was so Obama era.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Low End Podcast Theory

Chris Graham waxes poetic about favorite podcasts that he had to drop, and misadventures in trying to find new ones to replace them.

Goodlatte defends staff work on Trump immigration order

Bob Goodlatte has come under fire amid reports that members of his staff worked on the president's executive order on immigration.

Virginia brings action against Trump executive order on immigration

Attorney General Mark R. Herring today brought legal action against President Trump for his executive order on immigration.

Waynesboro Police warn residents of Medicare scam

The Waynesboro Police Department has gotten complaints regarding a reported Medicare scam.

House Republicans block redistricting reform

House Republicans can’t even tolerate watered-down redistricting reform.

Update: Fentanyl suspected in drug overdose deaths

Testing done in relation to a suspected drug overdose double fatality last week has confirmed the presence of Fentanyl at the scene.

Facebook Live: Chris Graham breaks down WWE Royal Rumble

WWE held its 30th Royal Rumble Sunday night. Chris Graham breaks down the card, the big match and the Road to Wrestlemania on Facebook Live.

Inside the Numbers: UVA hoops getting hosed at the foul line?

I hate it when fans and fanzine-type writers prattle on about fouls and bad officiating. I say that as a prelude to a column about UVA hoops, fouls and bad officiating.

Spike in U.S. oil production pushes gas prices down

Gas prices in much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast have followed the national average downward over the past week as U.S. oil production increases.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 