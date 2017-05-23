Augusta Health offers annual free skin cancer screening

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

In honor of Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month, Augusta Health and local dermatologists will conduct an annual free skin cancer screening at the Augusta Health Cancer Center.

Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, over the past three decades, more people have had skin cancer than all other cancers combined. It’s estimated that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer during the course of their lifetimes.

Local dermatologists providing services this year are Cynthia Dent, MD and Emily Richard, MD from Blue Ridge Dermatology and Jane Lynch, MD and Arnold Oppenheim, MD from Shenandoah Dermatology.

This screening, scheduled for Thursday, May 25, from 5:30-7:15 p.m. is run under the guidelines of the American Academy of Dermatology and appointments, though free, are required. At this time, all appointments are full, and Augusta Health has started a waiting list.