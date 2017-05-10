Augusta Health nurses earn additional college degrees
A ceremony was held at Augusta Health on May 5 to recognize all 44 Augusta Health nurses who have completed requirements for a college degree this year. Fourteen of the graduates were members of the first class of the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences’ RN-to-BSN degree program for registered nurses.
“We are so proud of the accomplishment of these amazing nurses,” said Marvella Rea, MSN, RN, CNML, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Augusta Health. “Completing a college degree while working is not an easy task. It takes focus, dedication, perseverance and a desire to be your best—qualities that all these nurses have demonstrated both on the job and in the classroom. It’s also been wonderful to see the support and encouragement from their colleagues and supervisors, and to see the positive impact of our tuition assistance program. I’m in awe of all they have achieved”.
Augusta Health nurses graduating this spring, and the degree they earned, are:
From Averett University:
- Tracy Hodge, BSN
- Stephanie Stokes, BSN
From Blue Ridge Community College:
- Jesse Lemasters, ASN
- From Chamberlain College of Nursing:
- Michelle Rush, BSN
From Eastern Mennonite University:
- Carissa Allen, BSN
- Tatyana Hoover, BSN
- Juni Schirch Sanchez, BSN
From James Madison University:
Kira Griffin, MSN
- Teresa Hinkley, BSN
- Diana Jacobs, BSN
- Talisa Snow, BSN
From Liberty University:
- Stephanie Carpenter, BSN
- Meagan Greenwood, MSN
- Betty Hite, BSN
- Joey Mooneyham, MSN
- Vanessa Rausa, BSN
- Terri Schneider, BSN
From Lynchburg College:
- Chelsea Fry, BSN
From Massanutten Technical Center:
- Lisa Pritt, LPN
From Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences:
- Lisa Bradley, BSN
- Stephanie Brooks, BSN
- Megan Dull, BSN
- Dylan Fix, BSN
- Michelle Glass, BSN
- Laura Harris, BSN
- Kristen Longwith, BSN
- Chelby Maddox, BSN
- Monique McEniry, BSN
- Robin Riley, BSN
- Kelli Slone, BSN
- Shannon Taetzsch, BSN
- Erica Thomas, BSN
- Gail Wine, BSN
From University of Virginia:
- Grace Schultz, MSN
From Valley Technical Center:
- Ethel Kimmell, LPN
From Walden University:
- Bobbie Berkstresser, BSN
- Michelle Blair, BSN
- Emily Hall, BSN
- Wendy Halterman, BSN
- Renee Pullen, BSN
- Kristen Sinnett, BSN
- Sheena Strother, BSN
From Western Governors University:
- Elaine Dunnivan, BSN
- Sharon Wilson, BSN
Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care. Named one of the 100 Top Hospitals in America by Thomson Reuters/Truven in both 2011 and 2012, Augusta Health has also been nationally recognized by HealthGrades as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for clinical excellence and patient safety for three consecutive years.
For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com.
Discussion