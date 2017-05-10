 jump to example.com

Augusta Health nurses earn additional college degrees

Published Wednesday, May. 10, 2017, 12:05 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

A ceremony was held at Augusta Health on May 5 to recognize all 44 Augusta Health nurses who have completed requirements for a college degree this year.  Fourteen of the graduates were members of the first class of the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences’ RN-to-BSN degree program for registered nurses.

“We are so proud of the accomplishment of these amazing nurses,” said Marvella Rea, MSN, RN, CNML, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Augusta Health.  “Completing a college degree while working is not an easy task.  It takes focus, dedication, perseverance and a desire to be your best—qualities that all these nurses have demonstrated both on the job and in the classroom.  It’s also been wonderful to see the support and encouragement from their colleagues and supervisors, and to see the positive impact of our tuition assistance program.  I’m in awe of all they have achieved”.

Augusta Health nurses graduating this spring, and the degree they earned, are:

From Averett University:

  • Tracy Hodge, BSN
  • Stephanie Stokes, BSN

From Blue Ridge Community College:

  • Jesse Lemasters, ASN
  • From Chamberlain College of Nursing:
  • Michelle Rush, BSN

From Eastern Mennonite University:

  • Carissa Allen, BSN
  • Tatyana Hoover, BSN
  • Juni Schirch Sanchez, BSN

From James Madison University:

Kira Griffin, MSN

  • Teresa Hinkley, BSN
  • Diana Jacobs, BSN
  • Talisa Snow, BSN

From Liberty University:

  • Stephanie Carpenter, BSN
  • Meagan Greenwood, MSN
  • Betty Hite, BSN
  • Joey Mooneyham, MSN
  • Vanessa Rausa, BSN
  • Terri Schneider, BSN

From Lynchburg College:

  • Chelsea Fry, BSN

From Massanutten Technical Center:

  • Lisa Pritt, LPN

From Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences:

  • Lisa Bradley, BSN
  • Stephanie Brooks, BSN
  • Megan Dull, BSN
  • Dylan Fix, BSN
  • Michelle Glass, BSN
  • Laura Harris, BSN
  • Kristen Longwith, BSN
  • Chelby Maddox, BSN
  • Monique McEniry, BSN
  • Robin Riley, BSN
  • Kelli Slone, BSN
  • Shannon Taetzsch, BSN
  • Erica Thomas, BSN
  • Gail Wine, BSN

From University of Virginia:

  • Grace Schultz, MSN

From Valley Technical Center:

  • Ethel Kimmell, LPN

From Walden University:

  • Bobbie Berkstresser, BSN
  • Michelle Blair, BSN
  • Emily Hall, BSN
  • Wendy Halterman, BSN
  • Renee Pullen, BSN
  • Kristen Sinnett, BSN
  •  Sheena Strother, BSN

From Western Governors University:

  • Elaine Dunnivan, BSN
  • Sharon Wilson, BSN

Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care.  Named one of the 100 Top Hospitals in America by Thomson Reuters/Truven in both 2011 and 2012, Augusta Health has also been nationally recognized by HealthGrades as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for clinical excellence and patient safety for three consecutive years.

For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
New facilitator named for Route 29 Solutions advisory panels
Tim Kaine on firing of FBI Director James Comey
Virginia celebrates Bike to School Day
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Running Man
Asthma program helps Richmond families, earns EPA recognition
Albemarle County Board of Supervisors receives community survey results on county executive search
Kaine urges Trump to stop playing politics with healthcare system
McAuliffe to lead trade, marketing mission to New York, Texas
AG Herring reaches settlement with Fredericksburg-area pawnbroker
House tax plan does not stop the gaming
Signs, symptoms of hearing loss
McAuliffe signs clean energy legislation
Howell announces $1.5 million in legislative branch savings
McAuliffe announces tourism revenue reached $24 billion in 2016
Giants’ Crawford doubles in rehab return to Richmond
State Police to honor fallen troopers
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 