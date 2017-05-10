Augusta Health nurses earn additional college degrees

A ceremony was held at Augusta Health on May 5 to recognize all 44 Augusta Health nurses who have completed requirements for a college degree this year. Fourteen of the graduates were members of the first class of the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences’ RN-to-BSN degree program for registered nurses.

“We are so proud of the accomplishment of these amazing nurses,” said Marvella Rea, MSN, RN, CNML, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Augusta Health. “Completing a college degree while working is not an easy task. It takes focus, dedication, perseverance and a desire to be your best—qualities that all these nurses have demonstrated both on the job and in the classroom. It’s also been wonderful to see the support and encouragement from their colleagues and supervisors, and to see the positive impact of our tuition assistance program. I’m in awe of all they have achieved”.

Augusta Health nurses graduating this spring, and the degree they earned, are:

From Averett University:

Tracy Hodge, BSN

Stephanie Stokes, BSN

From Blue Ridge Community College:

Jesse Lemasters, ASN

From Chamberlain College of Nursing:

Michelle Rush, BSN

From Eastern Mennonite University:

Carissa Allen, BSN

Tatyana Hoover, BSN

Juni Schirch Sanchez, BSN

From James Madison University:

Kira Griffin, MSN

Teresa Hinkley, BSN

Diana Jacobs, BSN

Talisa Snow, BSN

From Liberty University:

Stephanie Carpenter, BSN

Meagan Greenwood, MSN

Betty Hite, BSN

Joey Mooneyham, MSN

Vanessa Rausa, BSN

Terri Schneider, BSN

From Lynchburg College:

Chelsea Fry, BSN

From Massanutten Technical Center:

Lisa Pritt, LPN

From Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences:

Lisa Bradley, BSN

Stephanie Brooks, BSN

Megan Dull, BSN

Dylan Fix, BSN

Michelle Glass, BSN

Laura Harris, BSN

Kristen Longwith, BSN

Chelby Maddox, BSN

Monique McEniry, BSN

Robin Riley, BSN

Kelli Slone, BSN

Shannon Taetzsch, BSN

Erica Thomas, BSN

Gail Wine, BSN

From University of Virginia:

Grace Schultz, MSN

From Valley Technical Center:

Ethel Kimmell, LPN

From Walden University:

Bobbie Berkstresser, BSN

Michelle Blair, BSN

Emily Hall, BSN

Wendy Halterman, BSN

Renee Pullen, BSN

Kristen Sinnett, BSN

Sheena Strother, BSN

From Western Governors University:

Elaine Dunnivan, BSN

Sharon Wilson, BSN

Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care. Named one of the 100 Top Hospitals in America by Thomson Reuters/Truven in both 2011 and 2012, Augusta Health has also been nationally recognized by HealthGrades as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for clinical excellence and patient safety for three consecutive years.

For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com.