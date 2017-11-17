Augusta Health marks topping out on Emergency Department expansion

Augusta Health marked the Topping Out of the steel structure of the Emergency Department expansion’s steel structure on Thursday.

A Topping Out, traditional in the construction industry, signifies that the building has reached its full height—and that like the services that will be provided within the building—there is a strong foundation and solid framework that will bring good fortune to the building and the work within it for years to come.

For this Topping Out, employees and patients were given the opportunity to sign the last beam so that they—the true heart and soul of the building—will be a permanent part of its structure.