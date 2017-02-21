 jump to example.com

Augusta Health making inroads into Lexington

Published Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 7:55 am

augusta healthAugusta Health has purchased the Cool Springs Market building on Greenhouse Road in Lexington and plans to renovate it for a multi-specialty clinic and diagnostic facility, the Augusta Health Lexington Specialty Clinic.  Construction will begin immediately, and is expected to be completed late in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The property is adjacent to Augusta Health Primary Care, Lexington, where specialists currently use office space for patient appointments.  The new facility, with more than 6100 square feet of office space, will include three physician offices, seven exam rooms, a procedure room, laboratory draw area, and an imaging area that includes x-ray and ultrasound for diagnostics.

“We have appreciated the opportunity to provide our patients in Lexington with high quality care without the need to travel for that care,” said Karen Clark, President of Augusta Medical Group.  “We are now very excited to be able to expand our services in Lexington to provide more access to our current specialists and add more specialties to our clinic.”

Specialists who currently see patients at the Augusta Health Primary Care office plan to expand their office days in Lexington after moving into the new clinic.  Those specialties include Rheumatology, Spine Clinic, Pulmonology, Otolaryngology, Endocrinology, General Cardiology and Orthopedics.  New specialties that may offer office days in Lexington in the Augusta Health Lexington Specialty Clinic include Occupational Health, Gastroenterology, Oncology, General Surgery, Pain Clinic and Wound Clinic.

Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care.  Named one of the 100 Top Hospitals in America by Thomson Reuters/Truven in both 2011 and 2012, Augusta Health has also been nationally recognized by HealthGrades as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for clinical excellence and patient safety for four consecutive years.  For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com.

