Augusta Health issues flu warning for hospital visitors
Due to an increase in the spread of the flu in the area, Augusta Health has posted notices asking that children 12 years of age and younger not come to the hospital as visitors when at all possible.
Augusta Health is also asking that if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, please consider delaying your visit until you are feeling better.
- Fever and or sore throat
- New cough, wheezing or bronchitis symptoms
- Cold symptoms: including sneezing and or runny nose
- Rash
- Vomiting and or diarrhea
- Have been exposed to someone who has the flu
Discussion