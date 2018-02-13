Augusta Health hosts annual Heart Health Fair

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

In celebration of National Heart Month, Augusta Health conducts an annual Heart Health Fair with many free screenings, demonstrations and informational displays about heart health and related chronic diseases.

This year’s Heart Health Fair is scheduled for Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at the Augusta Health Fitness Building.

Each year, between 150 and 200 community members attend and receive free screenings.

Screenings include carotid artery ultrasound, pulmonary function test, blood glucose, stroke assessment, sleep assessment and blood pressures. Cholesterol lipid panels will be available for a nominal $10 fee. Availability of some screenings is limited; reservations are taken for the carotid artery screening and pulmonary function test.

Healthcare professionals will be staffing all stations and be available to answer questions.







Related Stories