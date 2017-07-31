 jump to example.com

Augusta Health Foundation announces leadership for Moments Matter campaign

Published Monday, Jul. 31, 2017, 12:04 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Augusta Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Augusta Health, has announced the names of its Campaign Steering Committee for the Moments Matter Campaign that will support the expansion of the Emergency Department.  The team is led by Chair Jim Perkins, PhD, who served as president of Blue Ridge Community College for 20 years, and has been a member of the Augusta Health Foundation Board since 2014. Perkins is a resident of Waynesboro.

augusta health foundationThe Campaign Steering Committee comprises community leaders from Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro and includes: Perkins, Mick Anderson, MD, Augusta County; Judy Burtner, Staunton; Robin Crowder, EdD, Waynesboro; David Fosnocht, MD, Augusta County; Homer Hite, Augusta County; Robert Kyler, MD, Staunton; Chris Little, Staunton; Mary Mannix, FACHE, Augusta Health CEO; Cheri Moran, Staunton; John Peterson, Staunton; Leonard Pittman, Augusta County; Art Schlappi, Waynesboro; as well as Tami Radecke, Vice President and Foundation Executive Director and Sherri Heishman, Foundation Philanthropy Manager. The Steering Committee will provide oversight and support for the Moments Matter Campaign.

Dr. Perkins generously shares his personal experiences of having loved ones in the Emergency Room and the difficulty experienced due to lack of space and privacy.  “Augusta Health physicians and caregivers are treating 62,000 patients in space that was constructed in 1994 to care for 35,000 patients,” said Perkins. He also notes that the silent-phase of the Moments Matter Campaign began in March and has been going extremely well. “People in the community understand what a critical resource the hospital is and how important it is to have advanced emergency care close by,” said Perkins.

The Quiet Phase of the Moments Matter Campaign will continue through December 31 when the Public Phase of the Campaign begins.

Because Augusta Health provides for all the operating costs of the Foundation, 100% of all donations to the Moments Matter campaign will benefit the Emergency Room expansion.  Those considering a pledge or a gift to Moments Matter can contact Augusta Health Foundation staff for information and details at 540.332.5174.

The mission of the Augusta Health Foundation is to inspire community ownership through charitable giving to advance health and wellness in our region. The Foundation is the charitable arm of Augusta Health and supports essential patient care programs and services at Augusta Health, including Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.

For more information about Augusta Health Foundation, please visit the website, http://www.augustahealth.com/foundation.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Mary Baldwin University names new vice president of external affairs
Northam touts G3 program for workforce development
Jim Warren to step down from American Shakespeare Center at end of year
Waynesboro finishes off Harrisonburg, advances in VBL playoffs
Hillcats blank Dash to conclude series
Farm Bureau says modernized NAFTA must work for U.S. agriculture
Virginia sweet corn is rolling in
Summer weather patterns stress some crops
Chlorine dioxide pouches make produce safer
Crash on West Main in Waynesboro sends one to hospital
P-Nats sweep doubleheader in walk-off fashion
Artist lineup announced for Freefall Music & Art Festival
Arts Council of the Valley welcomes award-winning bluegrass act Junior Sisk & Rambler’s Choice
Surging Squirrels secure fourth straight win
Charlottesville West Main Street closure Aug. 4-6
Shenandoah Valley Art Center to feature BozART in August
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 