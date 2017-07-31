Augusta Health Foundation announces leadership for Moments Matter campaign

Augusta Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Augusta Health, has announced the names of its Campaign Steering Committee for the Moments Matter Campaign that will support the expansion of the Emergency Department. The team is led by Chair Jim Perkins, PhD, who served as president of Blue Ridge Community College for 20 years, and has been a member of the Augusta Health Foundation Board since 2014. Perkins is a resident of Waynesboro.

The Campaign Steering Committee comprises community leaders from Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro and includes: Perkins, Mick Anderson, MD, Augusta County; Judy Burtner, Staunton; Robin Crowder, EdD, Waynesboro; David Fosnocht, MD, Augusta County; Homer Hite, Augusta County; Robert Kyler, MD, Staunton; Chris Little, Staunton; Mary Mannix, FACHE, Augusta Health CEO; Cheri Moran, Staunton; John Peterson, Staunton; Leonard Pittman, Augusta County; Art Schlappi, Waynesboro; as well as Tami Radecke, Vice President and Foundation Executive Director and Sherri Heishman, Foundation Philanthropy Manager. The Steering Committee will provide oversight and support for the Moments Matter Campaign.

Dr. Perkins generously shares his personal experiences of having loved ones in the Emergency Room and the difficulty experienced due to lack of space and privacy. “Augusta Health physicians and caregivers are treating 62,000 patients in space that was constructed in 1994 to care for 35,000 patients,” said Perkins. He also notes that the silent-phase of the Moments Matter Campaign began in March and has been going extremely well. “People in the community understand what a critical resource the hospital is and how important it is to have advanced emergency care close by,” said Perkins.

The Quiet Phase of the Moments Matter Campaign will continue through December 31 when the Public Phase of the Campaign begins.

Because Augusta Health provides for all the operating costs of the Foundation, 100% of all donations to the Moments Matter campaign will benefit the Emergency Room expansion. Those considering a pledge or a gift to Moments Matter can contact Augusta Health Foundation staff for information and details at 540.332.5174.

The mission of the Augusta Health Foundation is to inspire community ownership through charitable giving to advance health and wellness in our region. The Foundation is the charitable arm of Augusta Health and supports essential patient care programs and services at Augusta Health, including Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.

For more information about Augusta Health Foundation, please visit the website, http://www.augustahealth.com/foundation.