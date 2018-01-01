Augusta Health Events Calendar: January 2018

Events, classes and presentations at Augusta Health on the calendar for the month of January 2018.

LUNCH AND LEARN

Topic: Cancer: What do you really need to know?

Speaker: Kelvin Raybon, MD, Augusta Health Cancer Center

Wednesday, January 17

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Free, but reservations required; call 540.245.7827

Diabetes Classes

Carbohydrate Counting 101 (Physician Referral Required)

Class for diabetic patients that covers carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out. Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Tuesday, January 9

9:30 am – 11:00 am

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

Diabetes Boot Camp (Physician Referral Required)

Three hour class to help those with Type 2 Diabetes learn to manage the disease and take control of their lives. Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Saturday, January 27

9:30 am – 12:00 am

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

Diabetes Prevention Class

A one-session program taught by a Certified Diabetes Educator that is designed to help those who have been diagnosed as pre-diabetic learn about risk factors and lifestyle changes that may delay or prevent the development of Type 2 Diabetes.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Saturday, January 13

10:00 am – 11:30 am

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

Ongoing Consultations

Cancer Survivorship Support

For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.

Meetings at Augusta Health

Tuesday, January 2

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:30 pm

Thursday, January 4

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Friday, January 5

Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club

For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. This month’s meeting is a luncheon at an off-site location. Reservation required. For information or to make a reservation, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.

Starts at 11:00 am

Monday, January 8

Diversions Ostomy Support Group

To share ideas and improve the quality of life after ostomy surgery.

For information, please call 540.245.7236.

Augusta Community Care Building

6:00 – 8:00 pm

Tuesday, January 9

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:30 pm

Thursday, January 11

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, January 16

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:30 pm

Thursday, January 18

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Thursday, January 18

Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2

For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too. For information, please call Jean at 540.213.2537.

Mannix Conference Room, Heart and Vascular Center

5:30 – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, January 23

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:30 pm

Thursday, January 25

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, January 30

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:30 pm