Augusta Health Events Calendar: January 2018
Events, classes and presentations at Augusta Health on the calendar for the month of January 2018.
LUNCH AND LEARN
Topic: Cancer: What do you really need to know?
Speaker: Kelvin Raybon, MD, Augusta Health Cancer Center
Wednesday, January 17
12:00 noon – 1:00 pm
Augusta Community Care Building
Free, but reservations required; call 540.245.7827
Diabetes Classes
Carbohydrate Counting 101 (Physician Referral Required)
Class for diabetic patients that covers carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out. Requires Physician Referral.
For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.
Tuesday, January 9
9:30 am – 11:00 am
Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room
Diabetes Boot Camp (Physician Referral Required)
Three hour class to help those with Type 2 Diabetes learn to manage the disease and take control of their lives. Requires Physician Referral.
For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.
Saturday, January 27
9:30 am – 12:00 am
Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room
Diabetes Prevention Class
A one-session program taught by a Certified Diabetes Educator that is designed to help those who have been diagnosed as pre-diabetic learn about risk factors and lifestyle changes that may delay or prevent the development of Type 2 Diabetes.
For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.
Saturday, January 13
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room
Ongoing Consultations
Cancer Survivorship Support
For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.
Meetings at Augusta Health
Tuesday, January 2
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
11:00 am-12:30 pm
Thursday, January 4
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 – 4:30 pm
Friday, January 5
Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club
For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. This month’s meeting is a luncheon at an off-site location. Reservation required. For information or to make a reservation, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.
Starts at 11:00 am
Monday, January 8
Diversions Ostomy Support Group
To share ideas and improve the quality of life after ostomy surgery.
For information, please call 540.245.7236.
Augusta Community Care Building
6:00 – 8:00 pm
Tuesday, January 9
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
11:00 am-12:30 pm
Thursday, January 11
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 – 4:30 pm
Tuesday, January 16
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
11:00 am-12:30 pm
Thursday, January 18
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 – 4:30 pm
Thursday, January 18
Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2
For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too. For information, please call Jean at 540.213.2537.
Mannix Conference Room, Heart and Vascular Center
5:30 – 6:30 pm
Tuesday, January 23
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
11:00 am-12:30 pm
Thursday, January 25
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 – 4:30 pm
Tuesday, January 30
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
11:00 am-12:30 pm
